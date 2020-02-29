Cold hard reality that Arsenal fans will have to get used to

Arsenal fans expecting a summer revolution will be sorely disappointed.
The loss against Olympiacos was a reality check that should come as no surprise to Arsenal fans, but it seems it did.
Until the Olympiacos game Arsenal was unbeaten this year, however, they were hardly setting the world alight and the results to a large extent masked the fact that the squad is simply not good enough.
Fans were lead into a world that this Arsenal team was actually better than it was because of the odd good game and improvement in some players, they are no longer thinking that today.
We all know that Arsenal needs a whole raft of new players and for the deadwood to be shipped out, well, unfortunately, that is not going to happen, not fast anyway.
In my opinion, the summer is not going to go the way we hope. I will run through just a few things that I believe will or will not happen.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave
To me, that is a certainty, no Champions League football to look forward to, very little hope of a title challenge and no chance of a huge Mesut Ozil type wage.
Mesut Ozil staying put
He is going nowhere, he has made that clear and there is no club in this universe or the next that will pay him what he is on at Arsenal.
No big-money signings
Arsenal cannot afford it, they cannot afford the wages or the fee because of financial fair play and without Champions League football which high profile player will come on board anyway? Not one under 30 that is for sure.
No mass clear-out
Shkodran Mustafi was told to find a club last summer and no one, it appeared, was prepared to match his wages or Arsenal’s valuation. I reckon the same will apply to the likes of Granit Xhaka, David Luiz, Sokratis etc.
The owners will not dip into their pockets
Even if the Kroenke’s wanted to they cannot. Years of appalling transfer business, bad contract negotiations and lack of Champions League football mean that no matter how many tens of millions they inject into the club they cannot because of financial fair play.
So, in conclusion, Aubameyang is gone, Ozil stays, no big-name signings, no mass clear-out and no cash injection from the owners.
Hopefully, I am wrong but I doubt it. To me, this is the cold hard reality Arsenal fans will need to get used to.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Depressing but most likely true. I think we will stay a midtable team for a couple more years at least
Cold and harsh reality is we were doomed the day Kronke bought us. Even when fair play was not enforced in de way it is now little to money was injected in the club…before all Kronke supporters start jumping up and down go study the club finencial reports. We mostly break even every year when it comes to buying n selling of players. Revenue are still being generated at fair rate n share price is still good (not at the moment though bec of market slump). Kronke is not running this as a charity business as some of the fans think, he is a business man and he will never run/keep a business that makes him no profit…even Arabs don’t so that and they are football fans unlike Mr Kronke. Club failing is his failing as an owner he appointed the staff not the fans, fans put the money in club while he takes it out. ….he is to blame for board, system, team and every failure at Arsenal.
Luiz and sokratis will be free agents at the end of the season
I think what we are majorly in need of is a strong and ndidi esque dm and a creative midfielder to replace xhaka and torreira. Ozil needs to be benched more than he plays and if he loves this club and its fans the same way they love him, he would be happy to let other players better than him play and grow. Smith Rowe should be brought back. We are OK defensively with saliba, mari, Chambers, mav, mustafi (hopefully he continues this new fine form) and holding. Bellerin needs to be sold or benched or even sent out on loan. Niles has overtaken him and how Arteta doesn’t see this amazes me. Saka and martinelli should have the wings and martinelli can be cf if auba leaves which looks very likely. Something should be done about pepe not being able to use his right leg at all. That’s pretty bad. Nelson should be sent on loan or sold. Same as willock. Only saka and martinelli seem to have a future with us currently. Maybe Eddie and Smith Rowe too but willock and Nelson don’t look like it at the moment.
Honestly the amount of negativity from some Arsenal supporters since the loss on Thursday night (the first loss in 2020) is staggering. Absolutely staggering and impossible to argue when fans of other teams suggest we have the most delusional and self-entitled fans in the PL. We are turning into a bunch of Chicken Littles.
You could not be further from the truth. If you check for comments from some fans like myself before the game on Thursday, you would know that I’ve been noticing the problems even when we were winning games. I was one of the few who kept saying the jury was still out on Arteta because even though he seems to be a good coach and things seem to have looked a bit better under him, he still made some very basic mistakes which was a matter of time before his luck ran out. A recent lucky game that comes to mind is the goalless draw with Burnley where the ball of the Burnley player it the bar and ricocheted and somehow found its way out of the net. We could have easily lost that game. Arteta is a good coach when it comes to developing players but so far he hasn’t not proven to me that he is a good or even average tactician who is able to change a game when it isn’t going in your favour, emery bests him in this aspect to be honest although emery couldn’t man manage players, so we have a case of what Arteta has, emery lacks and what emery has, Arteta lacks. But the advantage to Arteta is that he’s young nd still learning and I hope he learns from his mistakes too like the how he doesn’t make subs on time or makes the wrong subs. You don’t need a genius to tell u to play martinelli when he has been our best europa league player or at least bring him in sooner to change the game. Instead 70mins, we are losing by a goal with no shot on target and you as a manager didn’t see the need for a change? Hopefully he learns from this and he has my support still but the jury is still out on him like innit said.
I totally agree! these so called fans are so nervous and fickle it’s unbelievable .Arsenal we’re not hammered but really unfortunate,but hey welcome to football!!
At least we will have less fixtures than our other champions league place competitors!