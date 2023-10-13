Collymore chooses Saka over Bellingham as best English player

Former Premier League star Stan Collymore has chosen Bukayo Saka as his English Player of the Season thus far, even over the impressive Jude Bellingham, who currently plays for Real Madrid.

Saka has maintained a pivotal role in Arsenal’s squad and consistently delivered outstanding performances. However, he recently withdrew from the England national team camp during the international break due to an injury, which also caused him to miss Arsenal’s last match against Manchester City.

On the other hand, Jude Bellingham has been a revelation since his transfer to Real Madrid this season, regularly contributing by scoring or providing assists in nearly every game he participates in. Despite Bellingham’s remarkable form, Collymore believes that the accolade for the most in-form English player on the planet should be awarded to Saka and provides his reasons for this choice.

He tells Caught Offside:

“The reason I’ve chosen Saka is because he’s not allowed missing the penalty for England, which is only two years ago, to affect him.

“Being a particularly young man, a relative rookie, he’s already being thought of as the top man, the game changer at Arsenal and he’s taking that all on board whilst scoring goals and creating chances. Just brilliant.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of the best players in Europe since the start of last term and is developing into an irresistible talent.

We can understand why everyone is arguing about his form and Bellingham, but he is our star boy.

