Collymore gives his Arsenal v Man Utd prediction

Stan Collymore has offered his prediction for the result of the upcoming match between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta’s men have started this season in high spirits, but they dropped points against Fulham and would be eager to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

United has been inconsistent at the start of the season, so it is a game between two clubs desperate to impress and take all the points and Collymore believes he knows the team that could win.

He predicts exclusively on Caught Offside:

“Looking ahead to this weekend’s fixture, I think if you offered Erik Ten Hag a point now, he’d snatch your hand off but I actually believe Arsenal could edge it.”

“A 1-1 draw wouldn’t surprise me, but I think Arsenal will prove to be just too much for United to contain for the full 90 minutes, so I am going with a narrow 2-1 win for the home side.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game against Manchester United is a match we want to win as we bid to stay close to the top of the league table for as long as possible.

We know United are a tough club and we share a fierce rivalry, but we trust the boys to get the job done.

