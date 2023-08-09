Columbia tell Russo’s Lionesses “We are dreaming big; we can do this” at Women’s World Cup QF by Michelle

Alessia Russo, Lotte Wubben Moy, and their Lionesses teammates have one thing in mind: to crown their fine run under Sarina Wiegman by lifting the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Fortunately, some teams considered favourites, like the US, Brazil, and Germany, have already bowed out of the competition. However, other teams in the competition still cannot be overlooked. The Lionesses need to do what they can to win their battles and edge closer to the World Cup trophy.

They have already taken care of Haiti, Denmark, and China in the group stages, then beaten Nigeria on penalties in the round of 16. Up next is a quarter-final clash against Colombia, which will be this Saturday, 12th August in Sydney, kick-off 11:30am UK, on ITV 1.

Colombia is a tricky opponent; there’s no doubt about that.. They booked a date with England in the quarter-finals by beating South Korea and Germany (who were the 2003 & 2007 World Champions!), lost to Morocco, and beat Jamaica in the round of 16.

As tricky as it was for England to beat Nigeria in the round of 16, the game ending in penalties, it will be tricky for the Lionesses to beat the South Americans if they don’t come out with all guns blazing..

As Columbia’s own Catalina Usme warned, for those who under-rate Columbia, that they are playing each game as if it was the final and are ready to give the Lionesses a hard time, saying:

“We came here to play seven finals; we are prepared for this,” Usme said, as per the BBC.

“We are dreaming big; we can do this. I am extremely proud to be part of this team, both in our sporting play and our mentality. We will take on England head-to-head and give our all.”

The shots have been fired; I hope Sarina Wiegman and our Lionesses are up to the task. Beating Colombia on Saturday will be a step closer for the Lionesses leaving “Down Under” as the Women’s World Champions, with the trophy tucked securely in their suitcase, come August 20th and the end of the Women’s World Cup..

We still have 8 Gunners in play in the Quarter-Finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – there’s a high probability that we will have a World Champion or 2 under our belts amidst the Arsenal ranks soon..

Who do you think will be World Champions?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

