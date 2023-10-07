Come back soon Beth – the Arsenal Women Need You ASAP

Injury update for Beth Mead

November last year, Arsenal women’s forward Beth Mead was taken off the pitch against Manchester United after tearing her ACL. An injury that saw her miss out on the rest of Arsenal Women’s season and the just passed Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

After having such an incredible performance for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, taking home the golden boot, as well as the tournament’s top provider, after scoring 6 goals and 5 assists in just 6 matches that saw England take home the trophy for the very first time, everyone knew Mead was always going to be a huge loss for England and Arsenal once it was confirmed that she had torn her ACL.

After a long journey back to recovery, Arsenal confirmed a few weeks ago that she was back training on the grass and was set to be integrated back into the squad as soon as possible. Coming out and talking to the club on Wednesday Via Arsenal.com, she said that she’s close to getting back to match day fitness and can’t wait to get back on the pitch.

Saying “I’m literally like a kid at Christmas right now. It has been a long time coming for me to get back onto the pitch and hopefully that day isn’t to far away now” and “I’ve done two weeks of solid contact training now, so I’m hopefully going to get more minutes on the training ground and fingers crossed my body reacts well and I’m feeling OK. When that happens I’ll be given the all clear to play.”

Which will be music to the ears of Arsenal Women’s fans who have been waiting for this news for what seems like forever. Mead has been a huge part of Arsenal Women’s success since joining the club from Sunderland in 2017, scoring 37 goals for Arsenal already and holding the record number of assists for the club, Mead has been a huge loss for the Arsenal Women’s squad.

Hopefully we get to see her on the pitch soon and doing what she does best, scoring and assisting goals. After losing our first game to Liverpool, and with the tough six-pointer against Man United coming, we could really do with Beth helping us break down defences.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you excited about the prospect of seeing Beth back as soon as possible?

Daisy Mae

