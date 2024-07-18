Come on Arsenal – Why haven’t we prioritised a perfect defensive midfielder yet?

Why I think Arsenal should be prioritising a midfielder this summer

Arsenal are not far behind rivals Manchester City at the moment and when it comes to talent, we have plenty of it, but the past two seasons we’ve still manged to fall short. Although we are starting to look like a real dominant side and one of the sides to beat, there’s still a lot that can be done to boost our chances of finally winning the title next season, and knocking City off their perch. One of those things is bringing in another midfielder.

Arsenal already have some great options but a central defensive midfielder and, although we have a pretty good player in Thomas Partey, when he’s at his best, and even when fit he’s hardly been consistent. For me, if we could bring in the right player in the middle of the pitch to lock down that midfield position and give us a bit more stability in the middle, we go from being title contenders to winning it.

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard have cemented their positions in the starting line up and last season they managed to create a bond and partnership where they knew what the other was going to do before they did it. Both tapping into their creative sides and making football look easy. They worked together to create spaces and chances for themselves and their teammates and still managed to stay solid defensively when needed. But they were missing someone who was completely defensive minded and could be that security at the back to give them more freedom and just worry about getting the ball forward.

When you saw Rice play in the Euro’s next to United’s Mainoo, it makes one realise how much he needs to be paired with that type of player and how stable our team would look with a great CDM. One name that springs to mind for me is Bruno Guimaraes, he Brazilian midfielder who has been incredible since joining Newcastle United. Guimaraes is the perfect type of player we should be targeting and although it wouldn’t be easy, he would automatically transform our midfield and stop the gaps that we saw last season.

Guimaraes can dribble through his opponent’s midfield and defence and create chances for those around him, all while staying solid in the middle and reading the game defensively so his partnered midfielders can have more space and freedom to create things. I know it would be hard and Newcastle won’t want to let him go, but he would be perfect for Arsenal this summer, if not him someone just like him needs to come in.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

