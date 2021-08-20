Come on Edu – Arsenal still need major signings this summer

Look Beyond the Coach and See the Rot. by AI
Here is a rough estimation of squad turnover under Pep, Klopp, Ole and Arteta.
Klopp has made 11 signings that can contend for major minutes (at least 2500 minutes across all competitions)since his appointment. Pep has made 17 far. Ole just 6.
Arteta? 3.
Wait, there’s a lot more. Let’s continue to look deeper.
So, how many players did these coaches find at their clubs who have since gone on to play major minutes (2500+ minutes average) under them over time and could be reasonably assumed to continue to do so, including from the academy?
Klopp met 5 players. Ole met 7. Pep met 6.
Arteta? 4 players.
But all of these coaches have been there for far longer than Arteta. So let’s look at the average per season. How many major signings (as defined by minutes played) have these coaches gotten per season since their appointment?
Klopp = 2/season. Pep = 3.4/season. Ole = 2/season.
Arteta so far? 1.5/season.
Arteta consistently comes across all measurements as the least-supported manager on average.
Major signings are what determine the ceiling on the quality of football you play. You can’t evolve a team without enough quality turnover. If you investigate further, you will see that Arteta also has the youngest crop of major players among all 4 managers examined. However, this can be explained by the argument that Arsenal are intentionally rebuilding the team with a carefully calculated aim of having a crop of quality players entering into their prime ages just when the City and Liverpool squads finish their current cycles.
Arsenal are well and truly investing a lot of money in young, capable players either through transfer fees or contracts handed out. However, this rebuild is simply too lethargic and slow. Constant improvement is a must. Only one major step has been made this window. Using my calculations, Arsenal should aim for at least 2, preferably 3 more major signings this window. This will put them right in the middle of the proven timescale of improvement as epitomized at Liverpool and United.
Ideally, a major GK, new RB, and a 10 (Odegaard?) must all come in. At worst, a GK and a 10 should come in. Without this, it would be the equivalent of Arsenal sending Arteta to war without a gun. Tottenham’s 2018/19 transfer activity illustrates my point.
Another team that was left out of the analysis and who represent a major rival to Arsenal, Chelsea, attained almost 5 new major signings in one window. This unprecedented and unpredictable activity was precisely the reason why they were left out of the analysis.
Enough of the deadwood signings. Get some major signings in. Get in as many as possible. Give the coach something to work on, meat to chew. Improve your team with serious blood.
So far, Arteta has been heavily under-supported. This is the true fault for the lacklustre football. In December/January of last season, when two major players entered this same Arsenal team in Emile Smith-Rowe and Martin Odeegard, the football received more life and verve. Arsenal went on to acquire a superb number of points. People have forgotten this.
The problem at the club still remains the recruitment office. This was why Emery had no excuse. He received plenty of new blood and the football got worse. On the basis of evidence, this trend won’t repeat itself with Arteta. After all, even in the last match, Arsenal still made the highest number of shots that they have ever made under Arteta. It was meant to be better. Unfortunately, too many kids were playing. And the adults couldn’t find their heads. However, the season is still young and full of possibilities. Hopefully, the recruitment side will wake up and sign some serious players.
(Calculations were done using information from Transfermarkt).
Agboola Israel
I believe all decision makers and the ones who deal with transfers at Arsenal have tried their best to sell some of our players. Unfortunately the transfer market in COVID time ain’t no FIFA 21
We have recorded big losses in the last two years, so they must be careful in investing. Otherwise we could end up like Barcelona
finally someone with economic sense and reality
Agboola. Slow down brother.
You will be out of gas by November 🙂
Big signings?
Arsenal is not Chelski or Man Sheiky but in recent times Arsenal has made mega signings.
Auba 60m Laca 50m Pepe 72m.
Have they lit it up consistently.
Not really.
Now we are signing beter value
Partey 45m Gabriel 25m Tierney 25m
Now White 50m Loknga 17m Tavarez 8m.
Odegaard 30m Ramsdale 30m.
Martinelli 7m ESR Saka Azeez Balogun free.
This the new standard.
Young lean+ mean.
OK, let me just call BS real quick on 1 thing.
“Klopp has made 11 signings that can contend for major minutes … since his appointment. Pep has made 17 far. Ole just 6. Arteta? 3.”
That’s b*ll*cks. Arteta became manager in late December 2019. Since then, Arsenal signed 10 players (9 if you exclude Odegaard): Mari, Soares, Willian, Gabriel, Runar, Partey, Tavares, Lokonga, White (and MO). AT LEAST 4 (5 with MO) are regular contenders for 1st XI.
Also, you know how many players registered 2500 minutes for Arsenal last season? 9. Yes, we played all season with just 9 on the pitch. We must have! Arbitrary stats can’t lie!
Odegaard has come in and Ramsdale is on his way. Now we need a RB and a CF, if possible. The point is not only how much a Club spends in a particular window, but more importantly on what position it spends and on whom it spends. I still feel Saliba should have been retained and the money used on White could have be used on another DM and a CF/RB, unless MA plans to play White as a DM if required in some games. Hopefully MA has got a plan for his new signings and a RB and CF are signed before the closure of the transfer window. But I dont think the reasoning that Arteta has not been totally supported in these transfer windows that he has been there is totally correct. Considering the stingy nature of our owner, I feel Arsenal has spent quite a lot since Arteta has arrived and it is now upto Arteta to get the results. He has got many players of his choice and his excuses will be running out if he does not perform this season. I still feel we should back him till December and than see.
Arsenal are rebuilding after more than a decade of stagnation and rebuilding is never a quick fix, I hope the Arsenal management have a clear idea what kind of team they want to have in the not too distant future. The fans want to see Arsenal back to its glory days and the ownership must be alive to this reality, at the end of this season the fans will want to see if there is improvement in the performance of the team otherwise the agitation will continue.
Arteta has signed Partey, Willian, Suarez, Odegaard, Gabriel, Mari, Ramsdale, Teveres, Lokonga, White, and Runasson in one and a half years. Arteta is just wasting money. All of these players are not better than those that Arteta found in their respective positions. This guy lacks football knowledge, PERIOD
Agboola, please tell me who are all the players Unai Emery brought in to Arsenal?
How did he have no excuse, when he was appointed as “head coach” not “manager” and was expected to coach the players scouted and recruited by others? Can you name one player he had personal input into requesting for Arsenal? Yes Thomas Partey came to Arsenal, but two seasons after Emery requested him.
Despite this he followed Arsenal’s longest serving manager, the great Arsene Wenger and improved on the previous season’s results in both EPL Table and Europa League. But hey don’t let the truth or facts get in the way of your narrative, that he “received plenty of new blood but the football got worse.”.
Dear AI,
You realize Emery was just “coach” and didn’t get to decide the players club signed?
If you are pleading for context with Arteta signings and results, then please apply it equally and be consistent.
Unai wanted Zaha but Raul signed Pepe. Emery also didn’t want Torreira as DM, but club still got him.
Lastly, Emery finished 5th and Europa final with the “deadwood” Arteta wanted to get rid of.
Emery wasn’t the fix we needed, but to me the article mischaracterizes Emery’s situation while fluffing our current one.
👍
Le Professeur spoke constantly about three routes to improving personnel – internal development of current first team squad (think ESR, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Partey – all of whom have not hit their peak with us and all I believe now tied up in long term deals); promotion from Academy (a bit weak this year as Balogun looks like the only candidate unless Azeez gets a shot) and transfers.
Of the three, we naturally focus on transfers. It’s the bright and shiny thing, almost like a drug.
I suspect there will be one more incoming and six new first squad members (assuming Ramsdale comes in) feels about right. There is only so much you can do in one window without completely disrupting the team. My bet is a big splash in the striker market comes next summer.
@Amoury.
I’m not sure you’re an ARSENAL fan. You lack football brains.