Come on Edu, don’t Arsenal have any targets at all this season?

Top 8 or Top 10?? by Konstantin
Well lovely Arsenal people, Norwich is almost here and I hope we put a performance. I would usually be confident of beating a side like them at home, but the messages coming from the board spark more fear rather than excitement.
Edu said on Sky: “I don’t want to go for top four or top six or top eight or top 10. I’m just really looking forward to seeing this squad play together. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone fit.”
Eight and tenth is not something I wanna hear about Arsenal. That to me tells me there hasn’t been any target at all. We won an FA cup beating the likes of Chelsea and Man City. This squad pulled it together when there was a target, why don’t we have one now? Champions league should be the minimum requirements for Arsenal, no buts.
The second bit about the squad playing together is really poor. What does that mean for the players who played in the first 3 games? I remember Liverpool beating Barcelona with Origi up front. There should be no excuses, we are the Arsenal, whatever that means.
And what really hurts me is Edu is an Invincible. Truth is; being a good player, doesn’t mean you can set up a winning structure at board level. But I wished he’d at least come out and stuck his head out for the team. Instead he chose to go hide, maybe crumbling under the pressure.
It’s a shame, but what message did it send to the players? What is a realistic target for them? What is your target for this season given the start we’ve had and the signings we’ve made? I’d like to see it in the comments.
Konstantin
As the majority of posters on JA have a variety of expectations this season then unless we somehow surprise all the pundits and ourselves by winning the league then most of us will be disappointed For some, finishing 17th will be an achievement
The picture header for the article says it all
Mr 10 holidays a summer and comes back and gives a speech that makes real fans want to spew up listening to .
I remember his son sharing a post last summer with caption “busy at work” and a photo next to it off him sat in a expensive hotel room on his phone smiling ,which just smells of our are club is room is if go on their official FB page .
Photos and captions with constant sales techniques that make you cringe .
Hoover over the pics and it takes you to the club shop to buy a shirt rather than telling us the story of the pic .
The amount of lengths our sales team goes to sell sh1t tells you all you need to know what’s more important to this club .
Cringe after cringe and Edu and Arteta are at the top of this triangle ruining this club .
PS
Not a negative post 😂😂