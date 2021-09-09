Come on Edu, don’t Arsenal have any targets at all this season?

Top 8 or Top 10?? by Konstantin

Well lovely Arsenal people, Norwich is almost here and I hope we put a performance. I would usually be confident of beating a side like them at home, but the messages coming from the board spark more fear rather than excitement.

Edu said on Sky: “I don’t want to go for top four or top six or top eight or top 10. I’m just really looking forward to seeing this squad play together. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone fit.”

Eight and tenth is not something I wanna hear about Arsenal. That to me tells me there hasn’t been any target at all. We won an FA cup beating the likes of Chelsea and Man City. This squad pulled it together when there was a target, why don’t we have one now? Champions league should be the minimum requirements for Arsenal, no buts.

The second bit about the squad playing together is really poor. What does that mean for the players who played in the first 3 games? I remember Liverpool beating Barcelona with Origi up front. There should be no excuses, we are the Arsenal, whatever that means.

And what really hurts me is Edu is an Invincible . Truth is; being a good player, doesn’t mean you can set up a winning structure at board level. But I wished he’d at least come out and stuck his head out for the team. Instead he chose to go hide, maybe crumbling under the pressure.

It’s a shame, but what message did it send to the players? What is a realistic target for them? What is your target for this season given the start we’ve had and the signings we’ve made? I’d like to see it in the comments.

Konstantin