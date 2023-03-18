Come on Gooners – Let’s look at the positives of Arsenal’s being out of the Europa League

Why Arsenal lost against Sporting CP is a blessing in disguise? by Aziz Senzia

Every team wants to win a tournament they are playing in, no matter what! Arsenal team is no exception.

Arsenal’s elimination against Sporting CP is a painful one to take for both players and fans.

But there is a silver lining to that loss! Some might say, it’s one way to console oneself as an Arsenal fan after being eliminated from the tournament. However, I will explain why it’s not all gone for Arsenal!

If Arsenal has to stand any chance of winning the EPL after 19 years of trying in vain, they should solely focus only on the EPL alone based on the current state of its squad.

Arsenal at the moment hasn’t got the “luxury” that their nearest rivals, Man City have in terms of a “big” squad. Even if they had one, by contrast they needed to play fewer games than Man City to have the upper hand in the title race. As bizarre as it may look, by not playing on Thursdays in the Europa League whilst City are playing on Wednesdays in the Champions League, Arsenal players can have enough time to recuperate between the EPL games and avoid exhaustion that might have been caused by travelling overseas for these Europa League games.

To play on Thursdays in Europa League and then back in the EPL to compete for the title on Sundays is never an easy task especially if your squad is that thin.

Against Sporting CP on Thursday, Arsenal lost two important players in Saliba and Tomiyasu coming into the tense period of the season.

Further, Jesus isn’t ready yet to be thrown into the thick of the EPL games. Who knows how long it is going to take for Nketiah to come back on the pitch? Mo Elneny’s season is far gone… ERS is not 100% fit yet! The squad is already stretched.

Arsenal cannot afford to lose any player at the moment whilst they are in the title race, as they are, so it’s not all end of the world as long as they keep this momentum. It could be a blessing in disguise when it comes to the end of the season. COYG!

By Aziz Senzia

A Gooners Fan in Tanzania

