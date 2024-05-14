Come on Gooners! “Let’s pray for a Tottenham win!”

Gooners it is time to pray for a Tottenham win!

The five words I never thought I would say have finally come out of my mouth “Let’s pray for a Tottenham win!”.

For the first time and hopefully the last time in my life, I am a Sp**rs fan today as I am sure many many of the red side of North London are too.

Now we never like to rely on other teams to help us out and I hope we never have to again, but today will be the day we can either be forever grateful to our North London rivals or it will be the day our hate for them can grow even more.

Admitting we need them to win has not come easy, and of course if Manchester City win tonight it may not be the complete end of the world as there will be one more game to go and as our boss said on the weekend to Sky Sports; “It is Football, there is always possibilities”.

And he is right, anything can happen, and up to now, not including the Aston Villa game of course, we have done our job and held up our end of the bargain. But this is one time we need Tottenham to step up and do us a massive favour too in order to give us the best chance we need to make it go right down to the wire.

Now there has been much talk in the media about how some Sp**s fans are wanting to see the downfall of their team tonight just because they don’t want Arsenal to win the league, and of course this is the first and hopefully last time we will be supporting our North London rivals.

So come on my fellow Gooners lets get behind the Sp**s and hope they do us a nice favour tonight!

Whatever the result and whatever the weather our boys deserve our constant support. There is no doubt that we have pushed and pushed more this season, but if we do not win the league this year it will not be the end of the world, but then of course questions will need to be asked.

So we must not give up the belief or the fight, no matter the result tonight and for now, we trust the process and pray for Tottenham not to lose tonight!

Heres hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…