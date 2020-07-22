Community Shield might see the return of fans in England

The return of football has been very different because fans haven’t been allowed into the stands yet.

The games have been played behind closed doors in what many would agree have been lacking atmosphere, even with the piped-in noise via TV.

It is understandable that the Premier League wants the season to be completed as they want to avoid having an abandoned season.

However, the matchday experience hasn’t been the same without the fans and football lovers around the world have been wondering when fans would be allowed back into the stands.

The Telegraph is reporting that fans might return to the stadiums as early as the end of next month.

It claims that the government is looking at the Community Shield as the perfect test to get fans back in the Stadiums.

The season curtain-raiser would be played by Liverpool and either of Chelsea and Arsenal, whichever side wins the FA Cup.

The Premier League teams will soon meet to determine the start date for the next Premier League season, and the Community Shield date is also subject to confirmation.

Arsenal fans will hope that their team can beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup so that they will get the chance to see them competing for the first trophy of next season.