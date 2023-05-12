Jarrod Bowen compares Bukayo Saka with Liverpool’s Mo Salah “He’s been phenomenal”

You know someone is that good when a top EPL player can publicly mention them as an influence. Bukayo Saka is incredible; most of us knew that already, but it feels good to be reminded of how good he is. According to the West Ham and England right-winger Jarrod Bowen, he says that Saka and Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah are in his opinion the best players in his position in the EPL at the moment.

For years, Salah has been recognized as the best right winger in the Premier League, but listening to Bowen mention the two (Salah and Saka) being the two wingers he tries to emulate, I know, like me, you’ll get the sense that Saka deserved the best PL right winger tag just like Salah.

“Salah, I saw the other day he’s scored 30 goals, and people say he’s having a bad season, so for the numbers he produces consistently since he came to the Premier League,” Bowen said as per the Evening Standard.

“Bukayo at Arsenal as well,” Bowen added. “I had the honour to play with him at England and saw how good he was.

“This season, he’s been phenomenal. So those two are the ones for me with the numbers they produce and the quality they play at.”

For many who’ve been following the Arsenal No. 7 since he broke into the scene, I bet this is the season the 21-year-old has proved his worth. With his 13 league goals and 11 assists, he has not only led Arsenal to the good season they are having, but he has also established himself as England’s and the Three Lions’ first-choice right winger.

Bukayo Saka is only getting better, believe that! And hopefully next season he will even surpass Salah and become the very best in his position…

Daniel O

