Comparison between possible Arsenal targets Maddison and Grealish

Tactical analysis between Maddison and Grealish

There will be an obvious divide among people who have started reading this article.

One side will believe that Arsenal can land either one of them. While the other half will be certain that both will be unattainable for the team who has missed out on Europe altogether.

But stranger things have happened at Arsenal in the past few summer windows. Thus, it won’t be beyond any realm of imagination that one of them would be starting for the Gunners come the next campaign, especially with the amount the Gunners can raise from player sales.

There has been a huge clamour from Arsenal fans regarding James Maddison as well as Jack Grealish. Fans have come up with their own opinions regarding who would fit in with the current squad.

But let’s make a logical assumption after looking at what the duo will provide to Mikel Arteta’s squad respectively.

Minutes per chance created 2020-21 25 De Bruyne

27 Grealish

33 Bruno Fernandes

33 Hudson-Odoi

33 Mount

35 Ziyech

35 Groß

37 Shaw

39 Alexander-Arnold

39 Barkley

41 Maddison Arsenal’s best was 43 Ødegaard

Shooting

The Leicester City man certainly possesses greater threat than his countryman when it comes to shooting. Maddison’s numbers of Total Shots/Shots on Target/Shots from Freekicks/Goals minus xG are at an impressive at 3.17/1.03/0.56/+0.15.

While Grealish’s figures were at a decent 2.02/0.70/0.08/0.07. Maddison clearly is a superior head between the duo in terms of shooting. He is not afraid to take a shot and fairs better when he lets one fly given his positive xG.

Only Bruno Fernandes (73) attempted more shots from outside the box than James Maddison (54) in the 2020-21 Premier League. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) July 10, 2021

Passing

Although both are somewhat equivalent players when it comes to basic passing, the Aston Villa star boasts a better option. Grealish, who is expected to start for England against Italy in the Euros Final, stands at 78.5/0.41/0.35/3.42/3.46/2.97 in terms of Pass Completion%/Assists/xA/Key Passes/Passes into Final Third/Passes into Penalty Area.

While Maddison was at 77.3/0.21/0.23/2.23/3.69/1.50.

Grealish has more involvement in the team’s end products. But that also might be due to Aston Villa’s reliability on their star man.

Leicester already have other options who spread out the burden of Maddison. Still, everybody knows Grealish is a class act in terms of not just scoring but assisting too.

Jack Grealish – 2020-2021 Premier League – Pass Dashboard pic.twitter.com/M1HanlZrlB — Scott “says soccer” Willis (@oh_that_crab) July 4, 2021

Defense

Although this is not the most important and is overlooked by fans, managers like players who contribute attackingly as well as defensively. When compared to other attacking midfielders, the duo are average at best when it has come to creating a nuisance for the opposition’s attacking players.

Maddison’s metrics of Tackles/Tackles Won/Pressures/Blocks/Interceptions were at 1.59/1.16/14.75/0.56/0.47. Despite having good numbers of Tackles and Tackles Won, the 24-year-old midfielder was underwhelming.

Whereas Grealish stood at 1.11/0.78/13.02/1.07/0.54. Both were underwhelming in this metric and will have to improve if they end up making a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Possession

It is the possession stat where Grealish comes out way superior than his counterpart. The Aston Villa man’s numbers were not just one of the best in the league but one of the best in world football.

His figures of Successful Dribble%/Carries into Final Third/Carries into Penalty Area were at 65.6/3.75/3.30 whereas Maddison’s numbers were 58.2%/1.76/0.60.

The difference makes sense as one of them is an England international while the other has made just a single appearance for his country until now.

Arsene Wenger on Jack Grealish and Phil Foden: “I like Grealish. He has mastered [how to play] slow and quick. He can dribble, he has composure, he is very creative in his passing. Foden is a bit more direct. They’re two great players.”

Both players will provide something different to what Arsenal already have in their ranks. While Grealish is a better dribbler, Maddison has a set-piece and shooting threat that is matched by few.

Although Grealish is a more rounded player than Maddison, his price tag might prize away Arsenal. Thus, the Leicester man looks like a more affordable asset.

Yash Bisht