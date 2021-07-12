Arsenal News Gooner News

Comparison between possible Arsenal targets Maddison and Grealish

Tactical analysis between Maddison and Grealish

There will be an obvious divide among people who have started reading this article.

One side will believe that Arsenal can land either one of them. While the other half will be certain that both will be unattainable for the team who has missed out on Europe altogether.

But stranger things have happened at Arsenal in the past few summer windows. Thus, it won’t be beyond any realm of imagination that one of them would be starting for the Gunners come the next campaign, especially with the amount the Gunners can raise from player sales.

There has been a huge clamour from Arsenal fans regarding James Maddison as well as Jack Grealish. Fans have come up with their own opinions regarding who would fit in with the current squad.

But let’s make a logical assumption after looking at what the duo will provide to Mikel Arteta’s squad respectively.

Minutes per chance created 2020-21

25 De Bruyne
27 Grealish
33 Bruno Fernandes
33 Hudson-Odoi
33 Mount
35 Ziyech
35 Groß
37 Shaw
39 Alexander-Arnold
39 Barkley
41 Maddison

Arsenal’s best was 43 Ødegaard

Shooting

The Leicester City man certainly possesses greater threat than his countryman when it comes to shooting. Maddison’s numbers of Total Shots/Shots on Target/Shots from Freekicks/Goals minus xG are at an impressive at 3.17/1.03/0.56/+0.15.

While Grealish’s figures were at a decent 2.02/0.70/0.08/0.07. Maddison clearly is a superior head between the duo in terms of shooting. He is not afraid to take a shot and fairs better when he lets one fly given his positive xG.

Passing

Although both are somewhat equivalent players when it comes to basic passing, the Aston Villa star boasts a better option. Grealish, who is expected to start for England against Italy in the Euros Final, stands at 78.5/0.41/0.35/3.42/3.46/2.97 in terms of Pass Completion%/Assists/xA/Key Passes/Passes into Final Third/Passes into Penalty Area.

While Maddison was at 77.3/0.21/0.23/2.23/3.69/1.50.

Grealish has more involvement in the team’s end products. But that also might be due to Aston Villa’s reliability on their star man.

Leicester already have other options who spread out the burden of Maddison. Still, everybody knows Grealish is a class act in terms of not just scoring but assisting too.

Defense

Although this is not the most important and is overlooked by fans, managers like players who contribute attackingly as well as defensively. When compared to other attacking midfielders, the duo are average at best when it has come to creating a nuisance for the opposition’s attacking players.

Maddison’s metrics of Tackles/Tackles Won/Pressures/Blocks/Interceptions were at 1.59/1.16/14.75/0.56/0.47. Despite having good numbers of Tackles and Tackles Won, the 24-year-old midfielder was underwhelming.

Whereas Grealish stood at 1.11/0.78/13.02/1.07/0.54. Both were underwhelming in this metric and will have to improve if they end up making a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Possession

It is the possession stat where Grealish comes out way superior than his counterpart. The Aston Villa man’s numbers were not just one of the best in the league but one of the best in world football.

His figures of Successful Dribble%/Carries into Final Third/Carries into Penalty Area were at 65.6/3.75/3.30 whereas Maddison’s numbers were 58.2%/1.76/0.60.

The difference makes sense as one of them is an England international while the other has made just a single appearance for his country until now.

Arsene Wenger on Jack Grealish and Phil Foden: “I like Grealish. He has mastered [how to play] slow and quick. He can dribble, he has composure, he is very creative in his passing. Foden is a bit more direct. They’re two great players.”

Both players will provide something different to what Arsenal already have in their ranks. While Grealish is a better dribbler, Maddison has a set-piece and shooting threat that is matched by few.

Although Grealish is a more rounded player than Maddison, his price tag might prize away Arsenal. Thus, the Leicester man looks like a more affordable asset.

Yash Bisht

Posted by

11 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. 1981Villain says:
    July 12, 2021 at 11:48 am

    Hahahah – Grealish an Arsenal target……hahahah.
    Though to be fair- great click bait- you got me in here…..kudos.

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      July 12, 2021 at 12:04 pm

      Hey! It said “possible” in title lol

      Reply
      1. Skills1000 says:
        July 12, 2021 at 1:16 pm

        The two players may be expensive for Arsenal. we should go for Aouar.
        30m pounds can get Auoar

        We can then spend big on Raheem Sterling.

        If Man city get Kane and Grealish there is a possibility that Sterling will be up for sale.

        55m pounds should get Sterling. a 300K per week wages also. Offer Willian to Barcelona.

        Out: Guendouzi, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Nelson, AMN, Willian, Bellerin

        IN: Tavares, Lokonga, Aouar, Sterling, White

        It wont be easy convincing Sterling to join Arsenal. My belief is every player has a price. We can try.

        Reply
    2. Yash Bisht says:
      July 12, 2021 at 12:50 pm

      first, It wasn’t clickbait. Second, there is no harm in knowing the stats of two players who Arsenal CAN chase if they sell good this summer

      Reply
  2. Noony says:
    July 12, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    Neither Maddison or Grealish is realistically going to join Arsenal this summer, those who believe it will happen are seriously deluded. Arsenal may be a bigger club but they are not a better club than Leicester or Villa and currently Maddison would be taking a step backwards if he joined Arsenal whilst Grealish would want to join a club in the Champions League if he is leave his beloved Villa.

    Reply
    1. Yash Bisht says:
      July 12, 2021 at 12:48 pm

      Your thinking is short-sighted. Cheers

      Reply
      1. Pepe says:
        July 12, 2021 at 1:26 pm

        Thinking short sighted😂😂
        I didn’t see any point in your comment
        You talk like a soothsayer

        Reply
  3. Walidomy says:
    July 12, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    I just hope you wont have heart attack when arsenal sign Grealish…
    Arsenal was able to sign Partey for 45m+ last season despite not selling any of the deadwood player,selling the unwanted players will increase arsenal budget and arsenal can afford any of the two.

    Reply
    1. Yash Bisht says:
      July 12, 2021 at 12:48 pm

      That’s exactly the point. It’s annoying that some people don’t understand that

      Reply
  4. david budden says:
    July 12, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    Grealish,Maddison,Why would either go to Arsenal?Not big 6,not in Europe,pointless article.

    Reply
    1. Pepe says:
      July 12, 2021 at 1:33 pm

      soothsayer’s are predicting arsenal can sign grealish and Madison. I can’t stop laughing
      And they said that arsenal can do this after selling their deadwood when they are paying players to leave or terminate their contracts
      They couldn’t even get more than 25m for Martinez and now xhaka but somehow they think they can sell deadwoods to fund 70m players keep dreaming when you wake up the transfer window must have been shut

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs