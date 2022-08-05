Mikel Arteta has claimed that Arsenal’s rivals are also in an ‘excited’ mood heading into the new season, seemingly downplaying the expectations on his side.

The Gunners have strung together a series of consecutive wins in pre-season, including 4-0 and 6-0 wins over Chelsea and Sevilla, while our new striker has bagged himself seven goals also.

Naturally this has built up expectations for our fans heading into the new campaign, on top of a busy summer window which has seen a number of exciting players added to the playing squad, and after just missing out on the top-four last time around, the hope is that we can improve on that in the coming season.

The boss is keen to lower the expectations a little however by claiming that other teams also have reason to be excited heading into the new term, before stating our intention to be ‘at the top of the table’.

“It’s great that people are excited,” Arteta told Arsenal Media. !But there is a big excitement across the Premier League because a lot of clubs have done a lot of business, getting stronger and stronger. The competition is really big, we focus on what we can do, what we want to do and we want to be at the top of the table.”

It is hard to keep our expectations low after an impressive transfer window backed up by an even better pre-season, but in such a strong division we must anchor ourselves a little.

We outdone expectations last term, despite feeling let down by a painful end to the campaign, and we have to take that into account also.

While I hope for an improvement on last year, I’m sure we’re all a little worried that other teams will have a resurgence to deny us that long-awaited Champions League return we have been craving.

Which teams are you most worried about in the race for the top four?

Patrick

