Competitive England debut expected with Arsenal star set to be recalled to squad

Ben White is expected to be recalled into the England squad for the upcoming England internationals, and should be in line to make his competitive debut.

The 23 year-old was a part of the playing squad for this summer’s Euro 2020 competition, but was an unused substitute on just two occasions and never touched pitch.

White has already got his first caps for the Three Lions however, featuring in two friendlies against Romania and Austria back in June of this year, but is yet to play a part in a competitive fixture.

Ben was in impressive form at the weekend alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, helping our side to a comfortable 3-1 victory over neighbours Spurs, and that form should make him a contender to feature in the absence of Harry Maguire, who is sidelined with injury at present.

There is also question marks over Manchester City’s John Stones, who is yet to play a single minute of football in any competition since the new season begun, and you would imagine that he is lacking some crucial sharpness that comes from playing time.

The Guardian also tips AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori to potentially make the squad also after his move away from Chelsea in the summer.

Patrick