‘Completely agree’ – Petit backs Mikel Arteta after his recent comments

Mikel Arteta is claimed to have requested ‘seven new signings’ at Arsenal this summer, and Emmanuel Petit claims that he is ‘completely’ behind the request.
The Gunners have struggled for form since the international break, possibly due to the painful loss of key pair Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, and you could argue that their lack of squad strength has been their undoing of late.
While you could argue that the signings of Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga last summer could be doing better, with the pair the obvious choice to step-up in the absence of the injured duo, the two have played very little football in 2022 thus far, and the manager is now claiming that he wants as many as seven new additions after the recent loss to Crystal Palace.
Petit is fully behind the manager’s claims, claiming that he has done ‘a lot of good’ already in north London, claiming that he just doesn’t have the squad to deal with the clubs at the top of the table yet.
“Since Mikel Arteta arrived at Arsenal, he’s been steady”, The Mirror quoted Petit as saying. “He still has a lot to do, but he has done a lot of good things already. He has found his first XI and now the players appear to be a happy group.
“They seem to understand the way Arteta is asking them to play, but after the Crystal Palace game I believe he said he wants seven new signings for next season, and I completely agree with him. Arsenal are doing everything they are capable of at the moment. With this team Arteta has some quality, but not enough to compete with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. But he cannot perform miracles either.”
While I think that Arteta’s backing may depend somewhat on where his side finish up in the table, and while seven signings may seem a little on the excessive side, it really isn’t. Delving into it, at present it would be no shock to see two strikers, a central midfielder, and two full-backs added to the squad, while a new goalkeeper has already been signed which will likely be the end of Bernd Leno’s stay at the Emirates. That is six straight away, while William Saliba’s likely return would be like a new signing also.
Is seven signings too many? Or is that exactly what is needed should we qualify for Europe?
Patrick
I think it’s needed. 1 CF, 1 CF/Winger hybrid, one CM, 2 full backs are a must I think
Not at all, our first aim is to be a regular top club again. We are not winning the league with a less competitive squad than Liverpool and ManCity. At least four or five clubs have better squad than us at the moment, and better squad depth is necessary to manage top four next season.
Sorry, answer to Reggie’s post
So let me get this right…. We sign seven players and Arteta will win the league!!!!!
No chance, im sorry, it takes more than that.
Checkbook manager without a doubt. Jeez, to think some believe Arteta was the only manager we could get at the time.
250 million already spent, with “7 new players” as reported, it will be well over 300 million easily.
Total control over players; sales, loans, even giving away for free.
No fear of sacking from missing out on ANY European football, and two 8th place finishes still have a job.
And Arteta was the only manager we could find for the job?
Sorry, I don’t believe that.
Before digging into the wallet for another 100 million for 7 new players, perhaps someone should tell Arteta to accomplish something first. 4th place would be a good start.
Which manager is not a Cheque book manager?
Can anyone please name me a single Manager at any Top club that is not a cheque book manager?
And same goes for players, which player in the Top leagues just plays for the love of his club without wages being their first priority?
Be nice to see a bit more coaching and less check book. Saliba is a great youngster to coach up, Guendouzi, Mavro. Perhaps even coach up Lokogna and Tavares as well.
Just saying wasn’t “coaching” one of the reasons he was hired? Wasn’t that a talking point with the youngsters at City?
You call Arteta a Cheque book manager,
I hope you know the English FA and media are the main reason EPL has become a money factory,
There’s no single top club that doesn’t spend so much to have quality,
Tactics/Styles change so much in the EPL that it makes a lot of players look weak,
Especially forwards,
Grealish
Timo Werner
Aubameyang
Firminho
Lukaku
Gabriel Jesus
7 new players in, 3 out; that’s my minimum expectation
i. Leno out, Turner in
ii. Saliba in – back from loan
iii. Elneny out, new DM in
iv. New CAM in
v. New left-sided winger in
vi. Lacazette out, new striker in
vii Keep Nketia and recall Balogun from loan
This will not win us the league immediately, but it’d improve the squad enough to cope with league and cup competitions, including the Europa League(which is where I think we will be competing)
OT:We can still make cl if we finish outside top four if uefa successfully activates the new qualification rule,trying to make up for the super league fall out i guess.