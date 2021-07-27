“Completely misses me” Arsenal target respond to rumours linking him with an exit

Tiago Tomas has been linked with a move to Arsenal for some time now and he has responded to the rumours linking him with a move away from Sporting Lisbon.

The 19-year-old broke onto the scene last season and became an important member of the Sporting squad that helped them to end their wait for another league title.

He is now set to continue his development at the Portuguese club that also had a young Cristiano Ronaldo on their books.

The striker is a self-confessed fan of Thierry Henry, a fact that has made the links to arsenal even stronger.

However, he spoke on the rumours recently and maintained that he is simply focused on continuing his development at Sporting and says he hasn’t been paying attention to the transfer market since he isn’t looking to move this summer.

“I’ve always been focused on Sporting. This is where I want to stay and, honestly, the market completely misses me,” Tiago Tomas told O Jogo as reported by Sport Witness.

Arsenal is in the market for players in almost every position on their team this summer and they may have to turn towards their other attacking targets now.