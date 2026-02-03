“Completely the opposite” Arteta responds to Scholes about Arsenal’s title challenge

Paul Scholes is among those who believe this has been a disappointing Premier League season, and if Arsenal are crowned champions, he feels they will be the worst title winners in a long time. The Gunners are on course to claim the league crown, and with each passing matchweek, it increasingly appears that this could finally be their year.

Mikel Arteta has been praised for transforming his team into one of the strongest in the country over recent seasons, and the manager continues to seek further improvements. Despite the progress, the task remains significant, but Arteta’s side has undeniably been the most consistent and impressive team in England over the last few months.

Scholes’ Criticism

Arsenal have finished second in the standings in three consecutive seasons, and most observers would be surprised if they fail to secure the title this term. Nevertheless, Scholes has suggested that, despite their position, the overall quality of competition this season has been poor, leading him to describe the prospective champions as “terrible.”

The former Manchester United midfielder emphasises that the standard of the league has been lower than usual, arguing that Arsenal’s achievement would be less impressive given the struggles of other teams. According to Scholes, the Gunners’ title would not carry the same prestige as in stronger seasons.

Arteta’s Response

As Arsenal prepare for the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg, Arteta has responded to Scholes’s remarks. Speaking via Sports Illustrated, the manager said, “I hear completely the opposite. All around Europe that we are the most exciting team in Europe, the most goals, the most clean sheets. Maybe I have different sources.”

Arteta’s comments underline his belief that Arsenal are performing at the highest level, not only domestically but also in comparison with other leading European sides. The manager’s focus remains on continuing the team’s positive trajectory while responding to external criticism with confidence and determination.