“Comprehensive” Alan Smith highly impressed with Arsenal win over West Ham

When visiting the home ground of a team that has won European competition, one would typically anticipate a formidable challenge, a scenario contrasting sharply with the ease with which Arsenal navigated their encounter at the London Stadium yesterday.

Despite David Moyes’ Europa Conference League-winning side having secured victory at the Emirates Stadium previously and thus harbouring ambitions of completing a double over Arsenal, it was the Gunners who exacted a dominant revenge for their earlier defeat.

West Ham found themselves unable to provide any meaningful response to the relentless attacking prowess demonstrated by Arsenal during the match. Mikel Arteta’s side systematically dismantled their opponents, ultimately departing East London with a resounding 6-0 victory.

Rarely will an away team experience such a comprehensive triumph throughout the course of the season. Alan Smith expressed his delight at Arsenal’s commanding performance, highlighting the efficiency with which they dispatched their opponents in the game.

He said on Sky Sports:

“It has been as comprehensive as you will ever see in the Premier League this season, or any season, especially away from home….”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Liverpool seemed a turning point in our season because the boys started the game against West Ham with so much confidence.

On current form, we could even go to the Etihad and return with all three points against Manchester City.

But we must not overestimate ourselves and underestimate any opponent because there will be tougher games ahead.