Computer predicts Arsenal will miss out on European football again

Being an Arsenal fan is one of the hardest things these days as the Gunners continue to underperform.

Arsenal finished last season outside the European places after an 8th placed finish and they have spent a good amount of money in this transfer window to make things better, but a supercomputer has predicted that they will finish outside the top seven again.

Mikel Arteta has been backed to make the club a top side once again, but the Spaniard is struggling to get the desired results so far.

He spent almost 200m euros in the last transfer window and that is the highest spent by any club in the Premier League this summer.

However, Arsenal is still rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table.

This has partly been down to the absence of key players like Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes and both players will return to action after the international break, but the supercomputer via The Sun still predicts that Arsenal will not finish this season with European football.

It predicts that the Gunners will finish this campaign 9th on the league table and says their chances of getting European football are 3/1.