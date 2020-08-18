Concern as a member of Liverpool team tests positive for covid19 ahead of Arsenal match

Eleven days before they face Arsenal in the Community Shield, a member of the Liverpool team has tested positive for coronavirus at their training camp, but the Reds are continuing to train, reports the Daily Mail citing Austrian media.

Liverpool has resumed preparation for the new season and they were supposed to carry out their training camp in France.

However, as the French nation was added to the quarantine list in the UK, they decided to take their camp to Austria where they are staying in a fine and isolated resort.

Their training sessions haven’t been watched by local fans as they try to be as careful as possible.

However, local media in Austria is reporting that an unnamed member of their team has tested positive to covid19 and that the individual is currently self-isolating in the hotel.

The details of the individual weren’t released so it remains unclear if the person is a player or a staff.

The report also claims that one other individual who is thought to have had close contact with him is also self-isolating.

Arsenal had a prolonged season because of their participation in the FA Cup final, so the Gunners are yet to return to training.

However, they will be back in training by next week to start preparing for a very important first full season under Mikel Arteta.