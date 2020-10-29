‘Concerned’ Arteta admits working on goalscoring issues

Arsenal failed to score in consecutive Premier League matches for the first time under Mikel Arteta, and the boss admits he is concerned and working on rectifying the issue.

The Gunners were downed 1-0 by both Leicester and Manchester City over the past two weekends, despite having plenty of both games, and the finishing has left questions unanswered.

We will be looking to address this going forward, and the manager insists that this is something he is working on, although is refusing to point the finger at his strikers alone.

He was asked in his pre-match conference (as reported on Arsenal’s official page) if he was worried about Aubameyang and Lacazette’s struggles in front of goal, to which he replied: “Well, from everybody because when we are at home and we’re not able to score a goal, I am concerned. I am concerned about the second half, we should have done better, we only had the chance for Hector.

“They didn’t have anything to be fair until after 75 or 80 minutes, but still it is something we have to improve in the final third, the solutions we have to give them to attack better, to be more continuous, to be able to sustain attacks in longer periods and put the ball in the box more. We have been working on that so hopefully we can improve it.”

We did manage to score twice in last week’s Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna however in between those two domestic matches, but the team definitely needs to have more of an onus on scoring goals, as opposed to stopping our opponents.

Has the team become too defensive? Are Lacazette and Aubameyang getting enough provided to them by their team-mates?

