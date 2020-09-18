Condition that might help Arsenal land Championship star revealed

Arsenal will have to agree to loan back David Raya for the season before Brentford will agree to sell him, according to The Telegraph.

The Gunners are looking to add the former Blackburn trainee to their team after losing Emiliano Martinez.

Arsenal has just sold their backup goalkeeper, Martinez to Aston Villa and Bernd Leno will need help.

Raya helped Brentford to reach the final of the Championship playoff last season and they are looking to fight for Premier League promotion again this season.

They have made Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma available for transfers, the former has already joined Aston Villa.

Apart from those two, they are determined to keep hold of a majority of the players who helped them last season and Raya is one of them.

The report claims that they have turned down Arsenal’s offer for the Spaniard, but they will probably sanction the move if the Gunners agree to loan him back.

This makes a transfer difficult because Arsenal is making a move for him to cover for a player that they have already lost.

The Gunners also want Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson who plays for Dijon and it seems that a move for the Iceland international is more likely.