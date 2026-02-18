“Confidence and enjoyment.” Raya reveals how to succeed as a footballer

David Raya has revealed what makes him enjoy football, a factor he believes is important for every footballer. The Spaniard is currently enjoying the best spell of his career, having won back-to-back Golden Gloves in the Premier League.

He has the chance to win the award again this season as Arsenal have remained solid at the back, although he is prioritising the pursuit of the Premier League crown. Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit atop the table and are considered one of the favourites to win the competition when the season concludes.

Team and Individual Contributions

Arsenal have worked hard to reach their current position, with both collective effort and individual performances contributing to their success. Over the coming weeks, the team will hope to achieve even more as they push for silverware. Raya has reflected on what makes a footballer successful, drawing on his experience at the top level.

He said on Sky Sports:

“Confidence and enjoyment are the most important thing in this sport. Being confident is the most important thing to be a footballer. You have to be confident, and you have to enjoy it because if you don’t, you’re not going to be yourself. You’re not going to be able to help the team.”

Confidence as a Key Factor

Raya’s comments highlight the importance of mental strength and enjoyment in football. Confidence allows players to perform consistently and contribute effectively to their team. By maintaining both, goalkeepers and outfield players alike can maximise their potential and influence the outcome of matches. For Raya, this balance has clearly been central to his recent success and the recognition he has received in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s strong defensive record this season reflects the combination of skill, confidence, and enjoyment that Raya describes. As the team continues to challenge for the title, the goalkeeper’s philosophy offers insight into the mindset needed to consistently perform at the highest level.

