“Confidence now” Jamie Redknapp gives his reaction to Arsenal win over Wolves

Jamie Redknapp has reacted to Arsenal’s win against Wolves this evening and admits that the result will give them confidence ahead of their next matches.

Arsenal were winless and scoreless in two games before their match against Wolves and needed to change that.

With Manchester City not playing until next week, a win temporarily restores them to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners did what they had to do and secured a professional victory at one of the league’s trickiest grounds.

Wolves were missing some key players, but Redknapp believes this win is important as Arsenal faces some tough opponents in the next few weeks.

He said on Sky Sports:

“Somehow, some way you have to find it within yourself to get a really vital three points and that’s exactly what they did.

“It won’t be on Premier League Classics but the players won’t care.

“Now they can go on. They’ve got so many big games coming up. Chelsea in midweek, Spurs on Sunday… There’s that bit of confidence now.

“Football can change so quickly. For Arsenal things are starting to look up but they have to keep building.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

After losing back-to-back games, we could easily have dropped points here also, but we secured an important victory, which will help our players believe in themselves again ahead of our next games.