“Confident” Man City star says they believe they can catch Arsenal

Manchester City continues to apply pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race this season and firmly believes it can still catch and overtake the current leaders. While Arsenal sits at the top of the table for now, City’s experience in winning league titles gives them confidence as the campaign moves into its decisive phase.

City has been relentless in its pursuit, drawing on its pedigree and consistency to close the gap. The second half of the season promises to be demanding for both sides, with a number of difficult fixtures still to come. One of the most significant matches will see Arsenal travel to the Etihad, a game that could have a major influence on how the title race unfolds.

Title race still finely balanced

Although Arsenal holds the advantage at present, both teams still have numerous opponents to face before the season concludes. This leaves the title race finely balanced, with little room for error at either end. Mikel Arteta remains confident that his side can maintain its momentum and finish the season with the trophy in its hands, and he will be pushing his squad hard to sustain their standards.

At Manchester City, there is no sense of resignation. The belief remains strong that they can mount a successful challenge and reclaim the crown. Their focus is on building rhythm, winning games and ensuring they are in the best possible position when the decisive moments arrive.

Reijnders outlines City’s confidence

One of Pep Guardiola’s standout players this season, Tijjani Reijnders, has offered insight into the mindset within the City squad. Despite this being his first season in the Premier League, he has spoken with assurance about their ambitions and beliefs. Speaking according to Standard Sports, Reijnders said, “We have to keep the pressure on Arsenal, so it’s very important for us to win this game and get in the right flow again.

“We are pretty confident [of catching Arsenal], to be honest. We all feel like we are really growing this season and that’s a good sign.

“We have the feeling that we’ve not reached our ceiling yet.”