Confident teenager believes he will make his Arsenal debut soon

Brooke Norton-Cuffy is confident that he will soon play for the Arsenal first team.

The 18-year-old is highly-rated at the club and he has just been handed a contract extension.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Lincoln City, where he was impressive while playing senior team football.

He looks set to continue his development at the Emirates in this campaign, but how close is he to play for the Arsenal first team?

He spoke about that in a recent interview and admitted it is hard to tell.

However, he remains confident that soon Mikel Arteta will call on him sooner than later.

He said, as quoted by 90Mins: “It’s impossible to say how close you are.

All you have to do is keep performing well, keep improving and carrying on your momentum. But I don’t feel far away from knocking at the door – let’s put it that way.

“When you see players who have come all the way through Hale End, it definitely gives you added motivation because you can see yourself in that position. Someone like Bukayo [Saka] especially, he’ll come and talk to you, he’ll always make you feel like you’re on the same level. It’s eye opening to see that pathway but all the guys who have made it, they have sacrificed a lot and it’s not easy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Norton-Cuffy knows Arsenal thrives on giving chances to young players who have impressed them and he will be keen to follow in the footstep of the likes of Bukayo Saka to make a first-team breakthrough.

However, he has a lot of hard work ahead of him if he truly wants to achieve that and he might even have to leave on loan again to speed up his development.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

A happy Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids