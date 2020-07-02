Confirmation that Arsenal have been in contact with young exciting striker

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Hammarby’s teenage striker, Emil Roback, and his club’s president has confirmed the speculation.

The 17-year-old is one of the top youngsters in his country, and he has already developed a reputation as a skilful goalscorer.

He has attracted the attention of several top European sides who have been monitoring his progress, but it seems that Arsenal is the most serious.

The Gunners have reportedly not only been in touch with the striker, but they have also had him over at the Emirates, according to his club chief, Jesper Jansson.

He said as quoted by Star Sports: “We were contacted and know about the interest,” he said.

“He has also met Arsenal. There’s a strong interest and there are more clubs as well.

“He’s also been to Arsenal. Yes, I understand the interest. He is a forward with a great physique and speed and already a skilled goalscorer.

”Emil is a forward with very good physique. He has an extreme speed, and is a natural scorer.”

Arsenal has shown faith in youth prospects for a long time and this season, Gabriel Martinelli has been given the chance to prove his worth despite only just arriving in Europe from his native Brazil in the summer.

The Gunners face uncertainty over the future of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Roback will unlikely be ready just yet to fill either of their shoes if they left.