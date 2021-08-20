Confirmed: Aaron Ramsdale joins Arsenal from Sheffield United

Arsenal have finally completed the signing of Aaron Ramdsale from Sheffield United this summer, having had to start the campaign without a established back-up to Bernd Leno.

The English shotstopper is expected to challenge the German for the number one role this term, with the German having had little competition for his role in recent terms.

It remains to be seen whether the 23 year-old will be given many minutes as he looks to rival Leno in the coming months, but the hope is that strong competition for places will bring the bet out of both goalkeepers.

Ramsdale will wear the number 32 jersey this term, and will likely play as understudy to the our first choice from last season, although some pundits believe he could well be exactly what the team is missing at present, and could well be able to dislodge Leno from his role as number one.

According to the Metro, the deal could cost up to £30 Million with an initial fee of £24 Million to be paid up front for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether he will be made available for the weekend’s clash with Chelsea, although I would be very shocked if he were to start ahead of Leno as early as this weekend.

Patrick