Confirmed – Another promising Arsenal youngster goes on loan

Talented Arsenal youngster goes out on loan

Young Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein has joined Championship side Reading on-loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old was snapped up by the Gunners in summer 2018 on a scholarship contract, before signing professionally a year later, after impressing the staff at London Colney.

Despite still being a teenager, Hein has made 12 appearances for the national side of Estonia. He even made his non-competitive debut for Arsenal in the pre-season match against Hibernian last year.

The Estonia international has also made 28 appearances for the reserve team of Arsenal.

Time and again he has shown that he’s comfortable playing with his feet, something which would have impressed manager Mikel Arteta.

Welcome aboard, Karl! 🧤 We’re delighted to announce the loan signing of 19-year-old @Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein who signs with us until the end of the season. 🇪🇪 #HeinSigns | #Royals150 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 24, 2022

The youngster has been a constant in training with the big boys at London Colney, since signing a long-term contract in September last year.

Reading manager was delighted to add a goalkeeper of Hein’s quality and hunger into his ranks.

Veljko Paunovic said, “Karl [Hein] is an international goalkeeper with good temperament, obvious ability and the hunger to improve and impress.”

The North Macedonian added, “He is a welcome addition to our squad and will increase the strength of our team for our remaining fixtures this season.”

19 y/o Karl Hein has joined Reading on loan until the end of the season. Full Estonian international follows in the footsteps of Emi Martinez who spent half a season with the Royals in 2019. pic.twitter.com/mKyvyTvkgR — Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) January 24, 2022

After letting Rafael Cabral depart, Reading have been actively looking for a fresh body. This led to them signing the Arsenal man who would compete with 24-year-old Luke Southwood.

The Irish stopper has looked error-prone and has conceded 35 goals from just 21 league appearances.

Hein would certainly be looking to establish himself in the first-team setup and impress the staff back at London Colney.

Fans who know him have high hopes for him. There is no doubt about his potential.

The only question marks will be around whether he will take up the challenge face on. Many Arsenal fans will certainly be rooting for him.

Yash Bisht

