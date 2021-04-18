Confirmed – Arsenal announce they are officially a part of the Super League

It really is happening. Arsenal have disgracefully officially announced that they are a part of the already derided European Super League.
We are one of 12 Founding Clubs of the European Super League
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 18, 2021
This is not going to end well. The Premier League, UEFA, and the other participating clubs FA’s have already condemned this and they are almost certain to act.
There is now a very strong possibility that Arsenal, along with the other treacherous clubs will be thrown out of their domestic leagues.
Make no bones about this, it is a massive power grab and it means that the Champions League will be disbanded and that qualification is no longer on merit.
There is no relegation, no promotion, nothing.
It makes the race for top four and all the excitement and disappointment that brings utterly redundant.
Arsenal can finish 15th in the Premier League if they are by some miracle allowed to compete and still qualify for this monstrous competition.
It means that all the other Premier League clubs with a rich history, like Aston Villa, Leeds United, West Ham, Everton, Leicester City and so on will be deprived of much-needed revenue and opportunity.
Tonight football, as we know it, has died.
Disgraceful, Kroenke didn’t even think twice
I don’t think I’m ready for 5-0 whippings every week.
Lol I thought the same thing. Perhaps the other teams just needed a whipping boy. I really don’t believe arsenal will no longer be an EPL team. Hopefully this pushes Kroenke to go big in the next window.
He has been planning this for many a year.
Now we know why stan didn’t want to sell arsenal
I’m indifferent. It’s not like fans have any say in this stuff anyways. If we say no, and all our rivals go into it, we will never be able to compete financially again for decades. It’s a war between the clubs and UEFA/FIFA. Good luck to all the crazy rich dudes…..
But RSH, Those clubs wont be in the premier league, they will join a renegade league with no real value and nothing to do with our domestic football. Domestic football will still be here and i for one hope we are in it but kronks will sell us down the river. Ask yourself this, Do you feel Arsenal is still ours since Kronk took over? I dont and this has proved he doesn’t as well. This is powered by Americans.
Reggie, there’s no product for the FA if those six teams left the EPL. No product for La Liga, Serie A either. The clubs have the power in this situation. We’ll have to see what happens obviously but it was in the statement that super league clubs have the intentions to play domestic football still. It would just be replacing UEFA competitions.
I don’t know why this is so disgraceful. If we would have been left out(and one could argue our recent performance means we *should* be left out) than everyone would have been pissed because we missed out on all that much needed revenue. Things change in football.. it’s not like the premier league wasn’t a scandal in its own time.. I for one welcome the additional revenue this move will bring in. Lets just relax and see where this goes.
yeah, pretty much my opinion. Things change, and it’s better to be one of the sides benefitting than not. If this money helped us become competitive again and actually act like a big club, would a single person really complain? I don’t think so.
Ask yourself why these teams are doing this when there is a better system in place. They want to get rid of all regulations and bring their own in. It will be run by the top teams for the top teams and the rest will whistle. Arsenal are not one of the top teams but it comes clearer why kronk took control of our club. Well as far as im concerned it all stinks.
I mean, that’s basically how it is with UEFA and FIFA in charge right now. Players and clubs have to do what they say with little control otherwise, unless you’re buddy buddy with the current president like Real and Barcelona. It’s not like one group of rich people is that much better than the other group. FIFA is not really an organization worth defending.
You will notice No German clubs joined and no French. They at least have scrupples.
And anyone think that Man utd have a bias in the prem, think again, one of the cheif execs from utd is one of the guys running this renegade league.
Oh and Real Madrids president is the head of this group of bandits and will run the thing. Bandits.
Bayern is already rumored to be joining soon. Another organization that is hardly the pinnacle of fairness considering how they bully bundesliga clubs. It’s money and football everyone is doing what is best for them and there’s very little morals involved. I don’t see the point in pretending there ever really have been in modern football either.
So the fact that Florentine Perez Real Madrid and Joel Glazier man utd are running the job, doesnt raise any alarm bells. Football teams running a football league is not right.
DM, I agree. People are always oppose to change. No one has yet heard the whole project and everyone is just assuming the worst. How can pandits and fans say money will not filter down to grass root level? When they don’t know the details. Where as ppl from the clubs involved have said it will be used to better support football pyramid and grass root level football will have more funding as clubs will earn more so will be able to invest more. Wait and listen to the whole proposal before rejecting things just by jumping in the band wagon of the FA, FIFA/UEFA etc. They will always complain as they are loosing out on money. They are using fans shoulder to fire their gun. If these federations were so concerned for fans then why did they not question the ticket prices, merchandise prices and how much of club revenues are invested back into community. It’s all about money. Fans had no say before and fans will have no say now either. It’s a fight between the greedy rich ppl with non of them thinking about normal ppl or fans who support the club.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join a new European Super League (ESL).
In a seismic move for European football, the Premier League clubs will join AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid.
The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to establish a “new midweek competition” with teams continuing to “compete in their respective national leagues”.
It says the inaugural season “is intended to commence as soon as practicable” and “anticipated that a further three clubs will join” the breakaway.
he league will have 20 teams – the 12 founding members plus the three unnamed clubs they expect to join soon and five sides who qualify annually according to their domestic achievements.
It will start in August, with midweek fixtures, and the clubs will be split into two groups of 10, who play each other home and away.
The top three in each group qualify for the quarter-finals, with the teams in fourth and fifth playing a two-legged play-off for the two remaining spots.
From then, on it will have the same two-leg knockout format used in the Champions League before a single-leg final in May at neutral venue.
I can’t believe it i thought this was going to be a repeat of project big picture how wrong was i!JP Morgan financing it is no surprise this goes against everything that makes sport great entertaining.. I’m disgusted!
I wonder who the 3 are? And what happens to the 5 who qualify annually? And which leagues?Presumably they only get in for that season? So miss the CL. Are they then kicked out of the CL permanently? More questions than answers today…
For the very first time in my t I’m ashamed of being an Arsenal fan. Lack of trophies never made me feel this way before because I have pure love for the club, but it’s a joke what these greedy bástards want do. Guess the chairman? Greedy papa Florentino Perez is the chairman.. and he wants the league to start this August.
I hope UEFA and FIFA kicks everyone of them out and ban any player that participates.
These clubs in one day just made UEFA look like mother Theresa
Arsenal and kronk are dead to me if we join. Even if we dont, i think while kronk is our owner i wont be interested in our dirty club. Kronk and all these billionaires dont give a stuff for supporters, kronk has already proved that in America.
There is nothing confirmed.
French and German clubs have not signed up.
Such a competition would not change much any way.
Champions league is already a super league with the same teams making the top 16 every season.
Leagues are won by the same teams every season.
Real change would be a removal of transfer fees altogether, a strict much lower salary scale and a 25% limit of foreign players.
A compromise will be reached and everything will just carry on with minimal change.
IF it goes ahead and WHEN (when more of an issue because it will eventually) the clubs must have had big financial inducements to join. Safe to say cash will appear for new players. I can still see an EPL ban threat which if upheld scuppers it all. noteam could survive just on SL games.
Reckon the 5 will be highest other finishers from England Spain Italy France Germany Portugal? Heck no what happens if Anderlecht win the CL. Doh no idea!
Don’t you get it guys – the SL perms are not based on current league place or best squad, thats irrelevant to them being biggest longterm. The biggest teams have a combination of:
Place on the Richest Clubs List
Fan base and reputation worldwide
League they play in
Past national and international success
Whether they were likely to say yes
The First two being the most important, because they are the most likely to REMAIN one of the most important clubs.
Last 3? I still think Bayern and PSG are 2 that want to join, but have bigger domestic barriers before they can announce it. Cant think of any more EPL teams. Last one? Dortmund are next on the rich lit. thats the whole top 15!
stan the maN is scum…
Long time AFC supporter, but will not follow a club that helps crater their own league and who support other clubs I despise for how they have corrupted their own leagues.
Will follow a domestic club (SJ Quakes) rather than choose another EPL or Championship club.
What an F’n disgrace.