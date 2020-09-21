Confirmed: Arsenal complete signing of Alex Runarsson from Dijon

Arsenal have completed a deal to sign Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon today, as confirmed by their official website.

The goalkeeper will come in as replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who quit the club to join Aston Villa last week.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Alex Runarsson 🔴 👋 @runaralex — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 21, 2020

Football.London claims the goalkeeper has cost just £1 Million, which could well give us a much-needed boost to our finances as we look to strengthen our midfield, with strong links with both Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.

Runarsson will wear the number 13 shirt this season, and is expected to come in as back-up to Bernd Leno, although there has been strong links with a possible deal to sign Brentford’s David Raya also.

Edu and Mikel Arteta have both commented on the official Arsenal website on our latest signing too, with the latter hinting that he will provide competition for places.

Technical director Edu said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad. We have been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person.”

Mikel Arteta added: “We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position.”

There is still two weeks left to make further signings, but I would expect that the Icelandic international will be our only addition between the sticks despite links with a deal to sign the Brentford shotstopper.

Could Runarsson be a replacement for Matt Macey or does his arrival end speculation of further competition for Leno?

Patrick