Confirmed: Arsenal complete signing of Alex Runarsson from Dijon

Arsenal have completed a deal to sign Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon today, as confirmed by their official website.
The goalkeeper will come in as replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who quit the club to join Aston Villa last week.
Football.London claims the goalkeeper has cost just £1 Million, which could well give us a much-needed boost to our finances as we look to strengthen our midfield, with strong links with both Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.
Runarsson will wear the number 13 shirt this season, and is expected to come in as back-up to Bernd Leno, although there has been strong links with a possible deal to sign Brentford’s David Raya also.
Edu and Mikel Arteta have both commented on the official Arsenal website on our latest signing too, with the latter hinting that he will provide competition for places.
Technical director Edu said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad. We have been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person.”
Mikel Arteta added: “We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position.”
There is still two weeks left to make further signings, but I would expect that the Icelandic international will be our only addition between the sticks despite links with a deal to sign the Brentford shotstopper.
Could Runarsson be a replacement for Matt Macey or does his arrival end speculation of further competition for Leno?
Patrick
Welcome Alex to the team, now lets go and get Thomas and Aouar to the team. And thanks alot to the board for acquiring Alex.
Welcome to the Arsenal!!
He’s trained all weekend, so could be in the squad at the KP….
Always going for cheap substitutes
Martinelli £6m
Guendouzi £7m
Both now worth over 30m.
Leicester bought Mahrez for 400k
Chelsea bought Cahill for relegated team for 7m
Dont write Runarsson, yet. Should give him a,chance at least. I mean who in the league has a back up GK worth over 20m?
@Simon Should we have spent 20 – 30 M on a backup keeper or should we instead use the money from the sale of Martinez to perhaps buy a midfielder?
If Arteta, Edu and our goalkeeping coach all think he is good, paying 1 M or so could be a real bargain if they are right.
But we also ve Pepe, Mustafi, OZil, Sokratis, sometimes Lacazzete among substitute.
Hopefully now we can all put the Martinez episode behind us .
I’ve never seen this kid play so I can’t give an opinion on what he is like TBH , but Im pretty sure He will be straight in as number 2 seeing that Macey also wants to leave .
Should’ve gotten a taller GK in the mold of Seaman or Martinez, since Runarsson is too similar to Leno. But at least he’s a Gooner
Price is not a guarantee of quality nor success,just look at Kepa,Maguire and, thus far Pepe.Let’s keep an open mind and judge Runarsson on his performances.
Martinez just saved a penalty.
