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Confirmed – Arsenal confirms sale of loanee

(Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Arsenal have confirmed the sale of Jakub Kiwior to FC Porto following his successful loan spell at the Portuguese club during the 2025 to 2026 season.

Kiwior had been a reliable and effective squad option for Arsenal in recent seasons, helping the team maintain high standards of performance across multiple competitions. However, last season he sought increased playing time and found it difficult to remain patient while waiting for opportunities behind Gabriel and William Saliba.

The defender subsequently joined FC Porto on loan, with an option to make the move permanent, after Arsenal arranged a separate deal involving Piero Hincapie as part of their defensive restructuring.

During his time in Portugal, Kiwior impressed significantly and was widely regarded as one of the standout defenders in the top flight, playing an important role as Porto secured the league title. His performances made a permanent transfer increasingly likely.

Kiwior completes permanent move

According to Arsenal Media, the Portuguese club has now activated the option to sign Kiwior permanently and has paid the required fee to complete the transfer.

The move formalises his departure from Arsenal after a season in which his development and consistency were highlighted in Portugal, where he became an important figure in Porto’s defensive setup.

Arsenal squad planning and reinvestment

Kiwior is expected to remain an important player for Porto as they prepare to defend their league title, although maintaining that level of success is expected to be more challenging in the coming campaign.

For Arsenal, the transfer provides additional funds as they continue to manage squad depth and long-term planning in defence. The club are also expected to reinvest in strengthening their squad, having already completed the addition of Piero Hincapie as part of their defensive reinforcement strategy.

Arsenal’s decision reflects an ongoing approach of balancing player development, squad competition, and financial planning as they prepare for the next phase of their project.

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