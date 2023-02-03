Confirmed at last – Arsenal forward signs new contract until 2027

Everything in the Arsenal garden looks rosy at the moment. With our new January arrivals, Mikel Arteta has assembled a deep enough squad which will hopefully be able to steer us to Premier League and Europa League glory this season.
Just about all our core of young players are all on long term contracts to ensure a stable side for many years of success, but the three stars that we have all been waiting to see sign new extensions are Saliba, Saka and Martinelli, and finally we have confirmation that our brilliant winger Martinelli is the first to ‘find the pen’ and sign on the dotted line.
Gabi signs on ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mgMIzdt68O
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 3, 2023
This is a fantastic boost to Mikel and the team, and I am reasonably certain that Starboy Saka will soon be joining him, which will leave our only worry as William Saiba, who may or may not be considering a mega-money move back to France with PSG….
Onwards and Upwards!
COYG!
Martinelli speaks out on new contract
Speaking on the announcement video for his new contract, Martinelli said: “This is my club. I love everything about Arsenal. I want to stay. Yeah, I just need to get a pen and sign.”
“I was born a long way away from north London, but as soon as I got here, the supporters made me feel like one of them. It didn’t take me long to realise that this place is about more than football.
“It’s about us. Our heritage, our togetherness, and our community spirit that you have to experience to understand. Day by day we make new memories together and feel the pride that comes from being a Gunner.
“I feel it every day. I feel it on the pitch. I feel it walking down the streets when someone stops to tell me, ‘You were class this weekend, mate’.
“So thank you Gunners, for making me feel at home. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.
Great news! I hope Saka and Saliba are next, followed by Nelson and Ödegaard. Any rumors how much Martinelli will be earning? Just curious to know as our wage structure is still miles below the likes of Chelsea, United, City or even Liverpool.
This is a very good news! I love this kid, very good skill, very dedicated to the club and to the fans. Hope he enjoy his time with Arsenal. Wish him all the best.
And may be not many players hate Arteta and working under him like some folks told us.
Congrats@Martinelli, I am sure you will fire us to glory this season and the seasons to come. A fantastic talent with a great character, the face of the new look Arsenal along with Saka and Odegaard.
Wonderful news
Hope Saliba signs and gives us the time he was loaned out for etc ,he’s so great a player and to try find a replacement would be so hard but for now he’s a gunner , COYG
News is fantastic so far …. Saliba plzzz
Great to hear and for those of us who pushed for him to be selected in front of Willian, our wishes have been fulfilled!!
Saliba and Zaka WILL follow, if what they are saying is true.
Just digest…. a reported £7,000,000 transfer fee for Martinelli, now worth £50,000,000 plus and yet, fans are calling for Edu’s head!!!
This is nearly rivalling AW’s deal for Anelka and that was an incredible piece of work.