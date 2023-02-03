Confirmed at last – Arsenal forward signs new contract until 2027

Everything in the Arsenal garden looks rosy at the moment. With our new January arrivals, Mikel Arteta has assembled a deep enough squad which will hopefully be able to steer us to Premier League and Europa League glory this season.

Just about all our core of young players are all on long term contracts to ensure a stable side for many years of success, but the three stars that we have all been waiting to see sign new extensions are Saliba, Saka and Martinelli, and finally we have confirmation that our brilliant winger Martinelli is the first to ‘find the pen’ and sign on the dotted line.

This is a fantastic boost to Mikel and the team, and I am reasonably certain that Starboy Saka will soon be joining him, which will leave our only worry as William Saiba, who may or may not be considering a mega-money move back to France with PSG….

Onwards and Upwards!

COYG!

