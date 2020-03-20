Confirmed Arsenal interest in Swedish wonderkid

Emil Roback is believed to be on the Arsenal wishlist this summer, having impressed at youth levels for club and country.

The 16 year-old could be in line for a promotion to the senior senior side this season, where the league is currently scheduled to start in two weeks time, although it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold there with concerns for many citizens.

Coronavirus is yet to hit Sweden as hard as some others, although those numbers will likely soar in the coming weeks if you consider the approach in place currently, and from following from other countries impact.

Sweden currently have all schools, bars and restaurants open, as well as having open borders, and claim that trying to stop the virus now would do little. They seemingly seem blase about the whole situation, and resigned to allowing the virus to continue to spread. Should this attitude continue, football may well begin in two weeks as scheduled.

For those of you on lockdown, or those that enter lockdown in the near future, we may all be looking to their division for sanity, and Hammarby will be my first stop in hope of getting an eye on the young future star, especially as it is now confirmed that Arsenal are amongst his suitors.

“They contacted us and we know about their interest,” Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson revealed. “He has also met Arsenal. There is a strong interest and there are more clubs (after him) as well. He has also been to visit Arsenal.

“Yes, I understand the interest. He is a forward with great physique and speed and already a skilled goalscorer.”

The youngster made his mark with the Swedish Under 16 side, before being promoted to the Under 17s, but should he get promoted to the Hammarby first-team in the near future, there will be a lot more poetntial suitors queueing up.

I believe a deal to sign the youngster and allow him to stay another year with Hammarby could be on the cards if he does manage to break into the first-team, although having him train with our first team could do just as much progression for the future star.

Do you think the youngster would be better off with regular action in the Swedish division, or to be amongst our first-team training and learning the club’s ways?

Patrick