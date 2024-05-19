Confirmed Arsenal line-up for Final Day clash with Everton – Saka out, Martinelli in

So today is the day where we find out that Arsenal have come second in the Final table for the 2023/24 Premier League season, or, by some miracle, Man City have managed to drop points against West Ham.

I for one will be flicking through the channels trying to work out all the possible combinations, but of course our primary focus will be on what is happening at the Etihad, and as long as the score stays at 0-0 we can sill believe…

We all know that Mikel Arteta likes to keep a settled side for the run-in, so Daisy predicted yet another unchanged line-up of….

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Partey – Rice

Saka – Havertz – Trossard

I can’t see it being any different myself, but we can now see exactly if Arteta has made any last minute tweaks.

Here it is…..

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Saliba and Gabriel at the back

⚡️ Martinelli on the wing

🙌 Havertz leads the line Let's give it our all, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/FQwtQbv4Op — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2024

