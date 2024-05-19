Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal line-up for Final Day clash with Everton – Saka out, Martinelli in

So today is the day where we find out that Arsenal have come second in the Final table for the 2023/24 Premier League season, or, by some miracle, Man City have managed to drop points against West Ham.

I for one will be flicking through the channels trying to work out all the possible combinations, but of course our primary focus will be on what is happening at the Etihad, and as long as the score stays at 0-0 we can sill believe…

We all know that Mikel Arteta likes to keep a settled side for the run-in, so Daisy predicted yet another unchanged line-up of….

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Partey – Rice

Saka – Havertz – Trossard

I can’t see it being any different myself, but we can now see exactly if Arteta has made any last minute tweaks.

Here it is…..

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

  4. Martineli starts on the bench again, hope this is just a temporary dip in the youngsters form, he was instrumental in getting the other youngsters signing up for the project

    Reply

  6. This is it, a fast start and early goal to put City under pressure and hope for a miracle. Regardless of the result what a great time to be a gunner back to back title challenging season with a young team.

    Reply

  8. He isn’t using Jesus as cover for Saka? Smh may as well sell him then. It’s his natural position and there is no value in moving Trossard from the position where he has been so effective. It’s precisely this sort of behaviour from Arteta that drives me crazy.

    Reply

  12. Hopefully the team do themselves proud today. It’s been a great season and by the looks of things, it will be City’s day. However, it’s not over until it’s over. COYG

    Reply

  13. It was a great family fight against Oil Money by Arsenal
    We need to do couple of additions next season so we can continue to fight for titles

    Reply

  18. Forget City, regardless I want us to win this and end the season with style. Shackles and pressure is off, nothing we can do about it so mind as well give the fans a spectacle. Come on !!

    Reply

  19. we gotta win or nothing else even matters. Just an okay first half. hopefully Saka is being appreciated more by anyone who happened to not appreciate him already. His absence is notable.

    Reply

  20. Hope, our lot come out flying and come up with at least a 3-1 win. So many disappointing players today. Let’s hope they regain some composure and fluidity.

    Reply

