Confirmed Arsenal line-up for Final Day clash with Everton – Saka out, Martinelli in

So today is the day where we find out that Arsenal have come second in the Final table for the 2023/24 Premier League season, or, by some miracle, Man City have managed to drop points against West Ham.
I for one will be flicking through the channels trying to work out all the possible combinations, but of course our primary focus will be on what is happening at the Etihad, and as long as the score stays at 0-0 we can sill believe…
We all know that Mikel Arteta likes to keep a settled side for the run-in, so Daisy predicted yet another unchanged line-up of….
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu
Odegaard – Partey – Rice
Saka – Havertz – Trossard
I can’t see it being any different myself, but we can now see exactly if Arteta has made any last minute tweaks.
Here it is…..
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Saliba and Gabriel at the back
⚡️ Martinelli on the wing
🙌 Havertz leads the line
Let's give it our all, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/FQwtQbv4Op
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2024
Good lineup
COYG!!!
Expected line up, let’s do this 🤞🏆
I’ve heard that Saka is out
Muscle injury at training apparently, Sue
Thanks PJ
How on earth did I miss that?
Martineli starts on the bench again, hope this is just a temporary dip in the youngsters form, he was instrumental in getting the other youngsters signing up for the project
No, he’s starting as Saka is out.
Hopes Martineli Loyalty gives him enough capital to weather’s the storms
This is it, a fast start and early goal to put City under pressure and hope for a miracle. Regardless of the result what a great time to be a gunner back to back title challenging season with a young team.
Lets go out with a bang, come on boys!!
He isn’t using Jesus as cover for Saka? Smh may as well sell him then. It’s his natural position and there is no value in moving Trossard from the position where he has been so effective. It’s precisely this sort of behaviour from Arteta that drives me crazy.
You want Jesus to start ahead of Martinelli ?
Come what may, it’s been a wonderful run…COYG 👏🏾
City already up, absolute cracker from Foden.
Will be interested to see how Martinelli goes today
Well 😅 didn’t last long
Hopefully the team do themselves proud today. It’s been a great season and by the looks of things, it will be City’s day. However, it’s not over until it’s over. COYG
At least we didn’t went through what liverpool fans suffered when city turned that 0-2 vs a villa around.
It was a great family fight against Oil Money by Arsenal
We need to do couple of additions next season so we can continue to fight for titles
Doesn’t matter
Tittle is already gone
Oh no its not!!! Kudud scores for West ham
Dang…🙁
Nice one Tomi…👏🏾
Forget City. Congrats to them.
Let’s win this match and end the season with a win
Forget City, regardless I want us to win this and end the season with style. Shackles and pressure is off, nothing we can do about it so mind as well give the fans a spectacle. Come on !!
we gotta win or nothing else even matters. Just an okay first half. hopefully Saka is being appreciated more by anyone who happened to not appreciate him already. His absence is notable.
Hope, our lot come out flying and come up with at least a 3-1 win. So many disappointing players today. Let’s hope they regain some composure and fluidity.