Confirmed Arsenal line up for tonight’s match with Brighton – Hein starts in goal

So Arsenal finshed top of our Europa League Group and we currently lead the Premier League with just one more game to go before the long break. So can we now make sure we are still in the running for four possible trophies after the World Cup when we face Brighton tonight at the Emirates?

While both managers insist that they are playing for a win this evening, and that the tie will be taken seriously, I don’t believe for a minute that full-strength teams will be named, and today should give an opportunity for certain currently reserve players to make an impression on Mikel Arteta.

But we all know that Arteta doesn’t like losing ever, and he knows our backup players have performed well in the Europa League, so I’m sure he will be feeling confident whoever’s on the pitch.

So this is the team that Patrick predicted in his preview...

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Turner

Cedric Holding Gabriel Tierney

Lokonga Elneny

Marquinhos Nelson Vieira

Nketiah

So now we just have to wait for Arteta to confirm the team he’s picked.

And here it is!….