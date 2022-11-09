Confirmed Arsenal line up for tonight’s match with Brighton – Hein starts in goal

So Arsenal finshed top of our Europa League Group and we currently lead the Premier League with just one more game to go before the long break. So can we now make sure we are still in the running for four possible trophies after the World Cup when we face Brighton tonight at the Emirates?
While both managers insist that they are playing for a win this evening, and that the tie will be taken seriously, I don’t believe for a minute that full-strength teams will be named, and today should give an opportunity for certain currently reserve players to make an impression on Mikel Arteta.
But we all know that Arteta doesn’t like losing ever, and he knows our backup players have performed well in the Europa League, so I’m sure he will be feeling confident whoever’s on the pitch.
So this is the team that Patrick predicted in his preview...
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Turner
Cedric Holding Gabriel Tierney
Lokonga Elneny
Marquinhos Nelson Vieira
Nketiah
So now we just have to wait for Arteta to confirm the team he’s picked.
And here it is!….
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧤 Hein makes his debut
💪 Cedric at the back
⚡️ Marquinhos in attack
📻 Follow the reaction LIVE with us 👉 https://t.co/P248GmHXI7 pic.twitter.com/fyRFA2GXBO
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 9, 2022
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
Looks ok to me.
Good to see Marquinhos in ,have high hopes for the lad .
Turner exclusion shows that he was signed to tap into the American market nothing more .
Hoping Vieria might show up tonight ,30 million looks ATM a waste ,hope he proves me wrong .
Not to bothered about the result aslong as they show up .
I thought Turner played well in some EL matches and I liked his distribution/ ball catching skills. Maybe he is still not fully fit?
I’m also glad Arteta gave our main players some rest
If he’s on the bench then he’s fit IMO
I’m with you GAI in regards to resting all the players except Saliba ,esp when we are doing so well in the league .
Turner is just returning from injury.
What channel or where can you stream it?
Vipleague mate
You can’t according to the Arsenal website
Oh
If you can then that’s great
Why do we have our first team on the bench? Arteta should have keep them out of the sqaud and drop this unimportant game, give some U-21 a chance. god forbid we will be behind and Arteta will bring in five first team players.
Trust the team you put out, if we get knocked out then so be it.
nice, we’ll see more marquinhos, and a lot of players get a rest.
From this midfield? Not expecting anything spectacular n duo I don’t want dat but won’t be surprised if arsenal lose d game or score more than 1 or 2
So much negativity and was going to say I can’t believe it but some people seem to complain about everything. Turner is not fit and the first team are on hand as back up if needed. Every game is important, a trophy is a trophy! Stop bloody moaning and support the team.
Wow, the gaffer rarely suprises me, though a didn’t have Saliba, Eleney in my starting team.
But where is Turner is he injury?
Don’t understand the handling of Marquinhos, this kid should be playing much more often, his handling seems similar to Martinelli though, and look what he is now.
Am using myself now as example , If I was a player, am not sure how well I could play for Arsenal now knowing am been selected to play for my country in the world cup and joining up in less than a week time.
It is for these reasons the gaffer should gamble with the kids for the remaining two matches.
Any stream link please?