Confirmed Arsenal line-up for Watford’s visit to the Emirates today

The teams are out for Arsenal’s clash with Watford this afternoon, with the chance to move level on points with fourth place.

The Gunners are in top form, unbeaten in our last nine in all competitions and could well make it three wins in a row with victory today.

That win would leave us level on points with West Ham in fourth spot, with the Hammers having the tough task of trying to stop Liverpool later on today.

We will have to concentrate on our own task in hand before worrying about any other results, and as table-topping side Chelsea showed us yesterday, no three points can be taken for granted.

Watford have recently moved to bring in Claudio Ranieri as their new manager, a decision which has seen them win one of their last three fixtures, and we will need to be aware that they could begin to gel under his guise, but you would expect us to win if we play anything close to the level we have been.

We go into today’s match missing just Granit Xhaka from the squad, while Kieran Tierney had only returned to training in midweek, meaning he just missing out on today’s line-up, but we now appear to have lost Thomas Partey in the build-up to the selection, with his absence yet to be explained.

Would you have chosen the same line-up? What is your score predictions after seeing the team?

Patrick

