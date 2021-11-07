Confirmed Arsenal line-up for Watford’s visit to the Emirates today

The teams are out for Arsenal’s clash with Watford this afternoon, with the chance to move level on points with fourth place.
The Gunners are in top form, unbeaten in our last nine in all competitions and could well make it three wins in a row with victory today.
That win would leave us level on points with West Ham in fourth spot, with the Hammers having the tough task of trying to stop Liverpool later on today.
We will have to concentrate on our own task in hand before worrying about any other results, and as table-topping side Chelsea showed us yesterday, no three points can be taken for granted.
Watford have recently moved to bring in Claudio Ranieri as their new manager, a decision which has seen them win one of their last three fixtures, and we will need to be aware that they could begin to gel under his guise, but you would expect us to win if we play anything close to the level we have been.
We go into today’s match missing just Granit Xhaka from the squad, while Kieran Tierney had only returned to training in midweek, meaning he just missing out on today’s line-up, but we now appear to have lost Thomas Partey in the build-up to the selection, with his absence yet to be explained.
📜 Here’s how we line up for #ARSWAT…
🗞 @MaitlandNiles starts in midfield
🗞 @KieranTierney returns to squad
🗞 @LacazetteAlex and @Auba up top
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 7, 2021
Would you have chosen the same line-up? What is your score predictions after seeing the team?
Patrick
WATCH The Just Arsenal Show on YouTube – Dan Smith responds to being called Mr Negative
30 CommentsAdd a Comment
No TP??!! ☹
No Partey I see. I only hope its not anything serious. My wish is for us to not concede. I’m also hoping we thrashing them. My fantasy is already in the mud so I need a Tomiyasu and Auba haul.
*thrash
No sign of Partey and nothing on the .com to suggest he has an injury or illness. Strange!
My confidence just dropped with the absence of Partey. Time for other players to step up. Would have preferred Tavares kept his place and Tierney on the bench.
Good luck to the team.
KT is on the bench bruv
Slight hamstring according to Talksport
TP out with a tight groin.
Here’s AMN’s chance to show what he can do.
Hoping he’ll hold it well alongside Sambi.
COYG.
Let’s get this W
TP is very good in keeping ball and has good vision…
I hope Sambi can do that work and AMN can do defensive duties
Yeah, hopefully he steps up big today.
Reasons like this is why I hate it when certain players get injured. Xhaka injured, Partey injured..
Yet Elneny is not good enough to be trusted. Do you see the dilemma?
It’s always risky to have two youngsters in the Midfield, but because of how we’ve been playing as a team over the past couple of months, I believe we’ll be okay.
Sambi and AMN will do just well
Yes… Xhaka is miss
Today Xhaka and Sambi would have been much better than AMN and Sambi…
I am little concerned about AMN
Lokonga and AMN as our midfield. Not confidence inspiring…I hope MA has not made a bad mistake, AMN is unlikely to dominate the midfield. We might dominate the wings and lose the middle.
👍
Since the break up of the Invincibles subsequent Arsenal sides have more often than not failed to take advantage when their rivals falter…
Very true
Great line-up! Maitland-Niles will work his socks off, to claim his role as the second-choice pivot
If we can’t score from set-pieces in the first half, I predict we’ll play Odegaard and Tierney in the second half
What’s wrong with Partey? he’s not even on the bench. he will be a big miss today. hope Niles will step up and fill the void nicely. COYG
Partey a big miss but we have legs in midfield so shouldn’t be a massive problem. Attack should do the business for us.
Like someone said early today we will see if Niles is an Arsenal player! Big big opportunity for him today!
I’m hoping he plays really well today!
Midfield good enough for Watford…….👍
Unfortunately offside
How keda is that goal offside I don’t know unless rules changed a few minutes ago
Saka was behind Foster when Aubameyang touched the ball
When any defender is behind GK then that Defender’s position will not be taken as last line..
It’s GK is last line
Shame that goal was disallowed. AMN basically created that whole thing with his interception and then great pass to Lacazette.
Nilessssss!
How is this offside some one should educate me
Saka was behind Foster when Aubameyang touched the ball
When any defender is behind GK then that Defender’s position will not be taken as last line..
It’s GK is last line
Offside !! Var is either a scam or they have an agenda against Arsenal
That was offside
We need to score quickly now