Confirmed Arsenal line-up for Watford’s visit to the Emirates today

The teams are out for Arsenal’s clash with Watford this afternoon, with the chance to move level on points with fourth place.

The Gunners are in top form, unbeaten in our last nine in all competitions and could well make it three wins in a row with victory today.

That win would leave us level on points with West Ham in fourth spot, with the Hammers having the tough task of trying to stop Liverpool later on today.

We will have to concentrate on our own task in hand before worrying about any other results, and as table-topping side Chelsea showed us yesterday, no three points can be taken for granted.

Watford have recently moved to bring in Claudio Ranieri as their new manager, a decision which has seen them win one of their last three fixtures, and we will need to be aware that they could begin to gel under his guise, but you would expect us to win if we play anything close to the level we have been.

We go into today’s match missing just Granit Xhaka from the squad, while Kieran Tierney had only returned to training in midweek, meaning he just missing out on today’s line-up, but we now appear to have lost Thomas Partey in the build-up to the selection, with his absence yet to be explained.

Would you have chosen the same line-up? What is your score predictions after seeing the team?

Patrick

30 Comments

  1. Sue says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    No TP??!! ☹

    Reply
  2. kev says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    No Partey I see. I only hope its not anything serious. My wish is for us to not concede. I’m also hoping we thrashing them. My fantasy is already in the mud so I need a Tomiyasu and Auba haul.

    Reply
    1. kev says:
      November 7, 2021 at 1:05 pm

      *thrash

      Reply
  3. Jax says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    No sign of Partey and nothing on the .com to suggest he has an injury or illness. Strange!

    Reply
  4. Splendid says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    My confidence just dropped with the absence of Partey. Time for other players to step up. Would have preferred Tavares kept his place and Tierney on the bench.
    Good luck to the team.

    Reply
    1. Eddie says:
      November 7, 2021 at 1:09 pm

      KT is on the bench bruv

      Reply
  5. SueP says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    Slight hamstring according to Talksport

    Reply
  6. Eddie says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    TP out with a tight groin.
    Here’s AMN’s chance to show what he can do.
    Hoping he’ll hold it well alongside Sambi.
    COYG.
    Let’s get this W

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      November 7, 2021 at 1:12 pm

      TP is very good in keeping ball and has good vision…
      I hope Sambi can do that work and AMN can do defensive duties

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        November 7, 2021 at 1:18 pm

        Yeah, hopefully he steps up big today.
        Reasons like this is why I hate it when certain players get injured. Xhaka injured, Partey injured..
        Yet Elneny is not good enough to be trusted. Do you see the dilemma?
        It’s always risky to have two youngsters in the Midfield, but because of how we’ve been playing as a team over the past couple of months, I believe we’ll be okay.
        Sambi and AMN will do just well

        Reply
        1. Kedar says:
          November 7, 2021 at 1:35 pm

          Yes… Xhaka is miss
          Today Xhaka and Sambi would have been much better than AMN and Sambi…
          I am little concerned about AMN

          Reply
  7. Sean Williams says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:11 pm

    Lokonga and AMN as our midfield. Not confidence inspiring…I hope MA has not made a bad mistake, AMN is unlikely to dominate the midfield. We might dominate the wings and lose the middle.

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      November 7, 2021 at 1:23 pm

      👍

      Reply
  8. Dunchirado says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Since the break up of the Invincibles subsequent Arsenal sides have more often than not failed to take advantage when their rivals falter…

    Reply
    1. Gunner BK says:
      November 7, 2021 at 1:38 pm

      Very true

      Reply
  9. gotanidea says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    Great line-up! Maitland-Niles will work his socks off, to claim his role as the second-choice pivot

    If we can’t score from set-pieces in the first half, I predict we’ll play Odegaard and Tierney in the second half

    Reply
  10. kori says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    What’s wrong with Partey? he’s not even on the bench. he will be a big miss today. hope Niles will step up and fill the void nicely. COYG

    Reply
  11. Reggie says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    Partey a big miss but we have legs in midfield so shouldn’t be a massive problem. Attack should do the business for us.

    Reply
  12. Pco says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Like someone said early today we will see if Niles is an Arsenal player! Big big opportunity for him today!
    I’m hoping he plays really well today!

    Reply
  13. Jakes Mradu says:
    November 7, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Midfield good enough for Watford…….👍

    Reply
  14. Kedar says:
    November 7, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    Unfortunately offside

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      November 7, 2021 at 2:25 pm

      How keda is that goal offside I don’t know unless rules changed a few minutes ago

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        November 7, 2021 at 2:26 pm

        Saka was behind Foster when Aubameyang touched the ball
        When any defender is behind GK then that Defender’s position will not be taken as last line..
        It’s GK is last line

        Reply
  15. Bob says:
    November 7, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    Shame that goal was disallowed. AMN basically created that whole thing with his interception and then great pass to Lacazette.

    Reply
  16. Pco says:
    November 7, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    Nilessssss!

    Reply
  17. yakubu omaye says:
    November 7, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    How is this offside some one should educate me

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      November 7, 2021 at 2:23 pm

      Saka was behind Foster when Aubameyang touched the ball
      When any defender is behind GK then that Defender’s position will not be taken as last line..
      It’s GK is last line

      Reply
  18. Kenya 001 says:
    November 7, 2021 at 2:23 pm

    Offside !! Var is either a scam or they have an agenda against Arsenal

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      November 7, 2021 at 2:24 pm

      That was offside

      Reply
  19. Kedar says:
    November 7, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    We need to score quickly now

    Reply

