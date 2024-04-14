Confirmed Arsenal line-up to face Aston Villa

So, Arsenal have yet another Final today. Every week is becominbg more and more like a League decider (well if we lose it is, so there is absolutely no room for error.

Sp today, we will find out how Mikel Arteta feels about saving some of his best players for the big Munich game, or put out his very best available XI and not worry about midweek.

Daisy had a stab at choosing the starting XI earlier, and she went for the ‘full strength’ option.

She gave us a 4-3-3 formation of:

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Jorginho – Rice

Saka – Havertz – Trossard

So now we are just waiting to see who Arteta chooses, but with the mutterings this week, I, personally, think that Gabriel and Jesus will NOT be starting, and I think Jesus will be on the bench, while Saka (who needs to keep his incredible starting run going) to start the game, but I don’t expect him to last much past half-time….

But we will see just as soon as Arteta declares his official line-up.

And here it is!

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Zinchenko steps in at the back

🎯 Jesus joins the front line

⚡️ Trossard back in the line-up Focused on the task in hand 👊 pic.twitter.com/H7fcWGOFe0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 14, 2024

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.