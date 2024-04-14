Confirmed Arsenal line-up to face Aston Villa

So, Arsenal have yet another Final today. Every week is becominbg more and more like a League decider (well if we lose it is, so there is absolutely no room for error.
Sp today, we will find out how Mikel Arteta feels about saving some of his best players for the big Munich game, or put out his very best available XI and not worry about midweek.
Daisy had a stab at choosing the starting XI earlier, and she went for the ‘full strength’ option.
She gave us a 4-3-3 formation of:
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko
Odegaard – Jorginho – Rice
Saka – Havertz – Trossard
So now we are just waiting to see who Arteta chooses, but with the mutterings this week, I, personally, think that Gabriel and Jesus will NOT be starting, and I think Jesus will be on the bench, while Saka (who needs to keep his incredible starting run going) to start the game, but I don’t expect him to last much past half-time….
But we will see just as soon as Arteta declares his official line-up.
And here it is!
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Zinchenko steps in at the back
🎯 Jesus joins the front line
⚡️ Trossard back in the line-up
Focused on the task in hand 👊 pic.twitter.com/H7fcWGOFe0
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 14, 2024
A very attacking line up confirmed.
surprised, didn’t expect that
looks playing Jesus up top and pushing Havertz back to midfield #8
Zinc worries me, for me I would have played Tomy for a shut-out of Villa
this is the formation from the first half of the season
Zinchenko against Bailey doesn’t look too promising.
Bailey is on the bench.
He might brought on at the same time as Tommy
Wish the gaffer would have unleash the Croydon kid this afternoon, but it is what it is.
Hard not to collect the three points presents here on a platter regardless of team selection.
Exactly the team I thought Arteta would play
COYG!
Well Bailey is on the bench so lucky him
Interesting formation and i think very close to what arteta would have wanted to play at the start of the season without injuries.
Zinchenko inverts into midfield, havertz pushes upfront into space and jesus drops back to participate in build up like he usually does. Also havertz can combine with jesus up top sometimes to create overload.
Plays to both players strength and weaknesses as havertz has a great notion of picking up space to run into or occupy but that sometimes leaves us light in midfield when we lose possession. Jesus habit of dropping into midfield to combine which is his strength but leaves the forward area vacant and clogs the midfield.
only issue is they haven’t played together much so don’t have that connection.
Beating Villa clears up our difficulty of our schedule a lot.
OT: Liverpool put to the sword, steering down to the Jaws of defeat for the second consecutive time at Anfield.
Liverpool are losing. I hope we won’t face the same fate, because Emery would likely employ a counter-attacking tactic
Arsenal won’t lose at the Emirate. It would be a shame for Vila to do double on Areensl this season that won’t be a mark of champions.
Hopefully you’ll be proven right
Interesting selection. Even without Luiz they have some quality player, I will not be surprised if McGinn with the help of Tielemans both sit quite far right to maintain pressure on Zinny with us playing with Rice as the only defensive midfielder.
If we maintain high possession we should be perfectly fine with this selection, but we can’t give away counter attacks
I have always had a soft spot for Palace.
With Pool having just lost at home, we need to seize this chance and take back Erebor!!!
Ok Thorin haha
That’s it Palace win.
Does a Liverpool loss put more pressure on us for this game or less?
It should not, but it will be, because the focus will now be on us and the fact that our mentality is suspect
I think this is a really solid test for our mentality, let’s see!
The ball is now in our Court
Tennis?
Àrteta is test-running the starting lineup for Bayern
We’re going to beat Villa with almost any team we put out
They’re not a defensive side – the type of teams we love to play
And they’re not on a Super-High High like the last time the played them
I knew they were twist and turns to come but not at Anfield, where games are won before a ball is kick.