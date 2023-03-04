Confirmed Arsenal Line-up to take on Bournemouth this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth, with the below Arsenal team tasked with maintaining our advantage at the top of the table.
The Gunners endured a minor blip in recent weeks, but appear to be back on track with consecutive wins of late, and we should be able to continue that bar any shocks this afternoon.
We do have worries over the availability of Eddie Nketiah, while both Gabriel Jesus and Mo Elneny remain sidelined, which led us to name the below in our earlier prediction for today’s line-up, leaving Ben White out after he played the full 90 minutes of both of our matches inside the last week.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Partey Odegaard Xhaka
Saka Trossard Martinelli
As you can see, we were just one player away from the correct line-up.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Tomiyasu at the back
🔙 Partey returns
🪄 Vieira in midfield
Three changes from Wednesday – Come on you Gunners! pic.twitter.com/gWkof6IKYb
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 4, 2023
How do you feel about today’s selection?
Patrick
Nice to Viera starting in place of Xhaka..
We need to give these players some minutes on board also Xhaka needed that rest…
Newcastle Utd missed some golden chances and now game Is beyond their reach..
Anyway we should be winning this to gap on 5 points..
Next fixtures 3 fixtures are pretty tough one..
Spotting away and Fulham away and Sporting at home..
COYG
Nice to see some rotation going on, we’re extremely short on strikers at the moment!
Stay sharp and we’ll win 2-0!
So Xhaka and White are unfit. I think the combination of Trossard, Martinelli, Vieira and Zinchenko on our left wing will be devastating
Arsenal have been producing beautiful open-play goals lately and the creativity of those highly skilled Gunners on our left side of the field is mouthwatering
Unfortunately, Newcastle were unable to hold Man City off, so we must win today
Theyre not necessarily unfit, both are on the bench. Probably just given a bit of rest because we play 3 matches in 8 days.
This is Veira’s chance. Hope he grabs it. He’s been very inconsistent for us. Xhaka is clearly burnt out ATM, if Viera cant seize this opportunity then he’ll have no one to blame if he’s loaned out next season.
He won’t be loaned. Pretty sure. He already delivered at least for cameos and will slightly, we can bet, improve.
Nice mini rotation could see Tierney and Eddie after the break just to keep everyone happy and little rust away.
Hello EPL teams,
Man City has to drop points this month!
Man City has to drop points this month!!
COMMON !!!
(We need more than 5points
gap before April rolls in)
U guys can do this
Man City could have drop points today itself…
Newcastle were so poor in front off goal…
Wilson missed 1 glorious chance in 1st half and Joliengton missed another simple tap in 2nd. half…
And just after that miss City scored their 2nd goal…
And why we should wait for City to drop points??
We should be confident about ourselves and get it over the line…
We had 5 points lead…
Now League is ours to loose…
It’s in our hand only..
Yes but we travel to Liverpool and city. I doubt we win there. If we draw or even win one of them, that would be fine, but it will be very very tough. Plus, we travel to Newcastle.
Yeah but that’s how it is now..
We can’t do anything about that now..
We are in situation where we can only decide which way PL title will go..
And you have to win these games if you really wanna be champions…
City are gonna drop pts, not even close to the machine they were last few seasons.
We need to continue our march to the title.
Newcastle had 2 golden chances to equalise before City scored their 2nd
Joliengton had best chance and one the most easiest chance to score..
It was simple tap in from just outside six yard box and that fellow couldn’t get enough touch on that superb cross..
And moments later City scored their 2nd then game was over..
Anyone else frustrated how Newcastle cheated their way to a point in January at the Emirates but have recently laid down for the Manc clubs? Hope they finish 8th or 9th.
Actually our main loss of 2 points are against Brentford…
We lost those 2 points without any reason or mistake from our side..
Today we would have been 7 points ahead of Man City in this title race and 13 points ahead of Utd..
Possible it would have been game over for
Utd in this title race
Actually FA should make some rules for these kind of situations
FA or PGMOL should award us 2 extra points and keep Brentford’s 1 point as well..
Because that was not Brentford’s mistake as well so they shouldn’t be budged from their 1 point but because of Ref’s mistake we lost 2 precious points which should be redeemed by FA or PGMOL to us
The most creative team we have fielded for a long, long time. I hope Fabio Viera comes of age today. I hope about 3-4….0. My intuition tells me little Leo Trossard will have a field day.
He is quality player it just because we are in title race and winning games that’s why Arteta doesn’t want to tweak much of the squad..
He would got much more opportunities if we would have been inconsistent and in race of top 4 instead of title..
We are so consistently winning so there is no much change or rotation in starting line up..
A team needs to be defensively balanced and compact too
Am expecting a double decker bus to be parked today on four blocks .
Yes… Bournemouth has already setup their formation as back 5 so I think 11 players behind ball..
But we can’t really blame them because they are playing for their survival and we are playing for title and at home so we should be winning this comfortably..
Great for xhaka to rest him. He always played. I am a little afraid Gabriel and for saka bit Gabriel as a defender is maybe less subject to tiredness and kicks than Saka. Saka is such a tough guy. He played huge minutes and carried us for 3 years. i hope he won’t get burned anytime. He can be replaced for moments on the game now that Nelson is available.
What was that?!
WTF
I am in a state of shock and trauma at the moment