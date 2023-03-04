Confirmed Arsenal Line-up to take on Bournemouth this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth, with the below Arsenal team tasked with maintaining our advantage at the top of the table.

The Gunners endured a minor blip in recent weeks, but appear to be back on track with consecutive wins of late, and we should be able to continue that bar any shocks this afternoon.

We do have worries over the availability of Eddie Nketiah, while both Gabriel Jesus and Mo Elneny remain sidelined, which led us to name the below in our earlier prediction for today’s line-up, leaving Ben White out after he played the full 90 minutes of both of our matches inside the last week.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Trossard Martinelli

As you can see, we were just one player away from the correct line-up.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

🔙 Partey returns

🪄 Vieira in midfield Three changes from Wednesday – Come on you Gunners! pic.twitter.com/gWkof6IKYb — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 4, 2023

How do you feel about today’s selection?

Patrick