Confirmed Arsenal Line-up to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal are set for yet another big test as they take on Chelsea across London, with us hoping to return to top spot in the Premier League table with a victory.

Manchester City scraped past Fulham thanks to a last-minute penalty, which saw them move above us by a point (with an eight goal difference advantage also), and only a win today would see us return to the head of the table.

Not only have we been the better team than Graham Potter’s side this term, but we come into the game with the advantage in the personnel department also, with Chelsea having to juggle a number of key absences in naming their side, while our only likely predicament was who would start at left-back.

Our predicted line-up from this morning:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Jesus

And as you can see, there was nothing to be surprised about.

🔴𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎⚪️ 🔙 Zinchenko returns

⚡️ Jesus leads the line 🙌 Let’s do this, Gooners! pic.twitter.com/hmlEWbnLa5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 6, 2022

It’s great seeing Oleksandr make his return, as he brought a lot for us in the early part of the season, but I do wonder whether it is a little too predictable, which could allow Chelsea to have a gameplan to try and stop us.

Should Arteta have considered changing anything up today? What are your predictions after seeing the teamsheets?

Patrick