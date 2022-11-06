Confirmed Arsenal Line-up to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal are set for yet another big test as they take on Chelsea across London, with us hoping to return to top spot in the Premier League table with a victory.
Manchester City scraped past Fulham thanks to a last-minute penalty, which saw them move above us by a point (with an eight goal difference advantage also), and only a win today would see us return to the head of the table.
Not only have we been the better team than Graham Potter’s side this term, but we come into the game with the advantage in the personnel department also, with Chelsea having to juggle a number of key absences in naming their side, while our only likely predicament was who would start at left-back.
Our predicted line-up from this morning:
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Jesus
And as you can see, there was nothing to be surprised about.
🔴𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎⚪️
🔙 Zinchenko returns
⚡️ Jesus leads the line
🙌 Let’s do this, Gooners! pic.twitter.com/hmlEWbnLa5
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 6, 2022
It’s great seeing Oleksandr make his return, as he brought a lot for us in the early part of the season, but I do wonder whether it is a little too predictable, which could allow Chelsea to have a gameplan to try and stop us.
Should Arteta have considered changing anything up today? What are your predictions after seeing the teamsheets?
Patrick
Best possible lineup and good to see zinchenko back
@pat got it spot on here it’s line up .
3-1 Arsenal .
Got his line up spot on *
Good team selection. We will get a result, at least a point at Stamford Bridge
Let’s go gun them down. Arsenal will win this one.
Did u all see how man City was celebrating a win against Fulham yesterday like they won a trophy. Had it been arsenal the media would be all over us today criticising us
They were ecstatic because they won with ten men
Am sure that’s nt the first time they are winning with ten men.
That’s the first time
Thanks I didn’t know you also notice
In the absence of Tomi and ,surprisingly, Tierney, I think our back four could struggle, particularly on the left side.I suspect this could be scoring draw, say 2-2.
Good line up. Win would be great but important not to lose.
Let’s go for the win gunners
I think Zinchenko’s inclusion in the starting line-up is a gamble, because he’s just recovered. But the coaches surely know their players better than I do
I predict Chelsea will use Sterling to get a free kick or penalty, then we’ll reply in a similar manner
Zinchenko is the ‘footballer’, he is our fluency director. I always think we play a level up with him playing. The Zinchenko, Martinelli, Jesus triangle is like the Bermuda Triangle. Hopefully where Chelsea go missing and our football obliterates the Oligarchs.
Start zinchenko is ok , if arsenal don’t wast opportunity in this game, it’s Chelsea 1 v Arsenal 3
Arsenal will win the match because they have to win it to return to the table.
Positive thinking SAA
It’s a great line up, we must hit them hard and early, history shows when we start on our front foot we cause endless problems for the opposition.
The line up maybe predictable, but it’s too delicately poised to experiment here.
Well most teams know how arsenal set up these days and the only thing is to stop us from playing our game and find chink in the armour to succeed. We know the left flank will be problem, because Zinchenko will switch from left back and move into midfield when arsenal have the ball. When the ball is turned over, quick transitions will haunt us on that left hand side. Hope we succeed though and I am still looking for a positive result today. Coyg
I would not have picked Zinchenko should over Tomi or Tierny
From an Arsenal point of view, I think this match will be decided in the first 45 minutes. Judging from the Chelsea line up, they might get a little better in the second half. It is left to us to kill the game by half time.
The only way 3pts is guaranteed is if Arsenal players take their chances and kill the game as soon as possible.
Anthing apart from that we going to loose and its going to hurt more knowing we could have done better.
Hopefully we kill them asap
It a big win for the Gunners l see Arsenal win both half
Not necessarily mine but this is most definitely Artetas no1 line up. It his strongest team and probably his dream team.
Strongly agree, if the gaffer had every Jack man fit and ready to go, he would have still selected this line up
Lets go another blitz start to kill the match early.
Not watching it… listening on Arsenal.com.
Seems we’ve had more of the ball in Chelseas half…
Nice to hear that Saka is playing! Jesus seems to be getting at their defence. Let’s go Arsenal big 3points at the bridge!!
We are playing better and dominating the ball but Chelsea looking very dangerous on counter attack break
Chelsea sitting back like a small team at their home. How time change? Remember when we used to sit back to avoid getting pummelled.
But they are looking dangerous on break and they have quality up front
Of courses they will be dangerous with the talent available but what i was getting at is with all the squad they have they are scared to go face to face with us. Teams fear/respect us now.
Actually we are playing far better compared last few season so team has to go to back foot whether they Like it or not or whether they give respect or not
That’s a great thing to read 👏
Mikel has done really well for what he has done! The project has justvstarted since last summer when we bought Ramsdale & Ode.
Had such drama around the club too with Papa, Mesut, Laca, Matteo, Auba & shady deals like Pepe & all the massive contracts to deal with! 👏
Arsenal of Old coming back…
There saying here we’ve had more possession, 5 shots for Arsenal, 1 for Chelsea. They are sitting deep waiting on the counter! Are they fouling us alot??
Let’s get into the head of Aubameyang and force him to take another stupid yellow
Would be a much better game if both teams stopped falling over from every slightest touch which in turn is making Oliver whistle every 30 secs .
They would stop if the ref stopped giving fouls for those stupid fouls. Football has stopped being a contact sport for a while, just look at that ridiculous penalty for city yesterday or even ours vs Liverpool.