Confirmed Arsenal Line-up to take on Newcastle this evening

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Newcastle at St James’s Park, in what is a must-win match for our side.

The Gunners need three points here to assure that they return to the top-four after Spurs’ win over Burnley yesterday, a lead which should prove important if we can go into next weekend with the advantage.

The Toon are unlikely to roll over however, especially with this being their chance to thank their fans for their support in what proved to be a difficult season, with this being their last home outing of the campaign.

There was a lot of doubts about the starting line-up that Arteta would name tonight with neither of Ben White or Gabriel Magalhaes having trained much in recent days, and with Rob Holding’s suspension after getting sent off against Spurs on Thursday, and as you can see, he has been able to call on both.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🧱 Ben White returns

🤝 Gabriel partners him at the back

🎯 Eddie leads the line COME ON ARSENAL 💪#NEWARS pic.twitter.com/ttTsojJH70 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 16, 2022

Fingers crossed the defenders make it through today’s encounter unscathed, but seeing them in the team fills me which much more confidence tonight.

What are your expectations after seeing tonight’s line-up?

Patrick