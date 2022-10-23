Confirmed Arsenal Line-up to take on Southampton this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash at the St Mary’s Stadium, where Arsenal will take on Southampton.

The Gunners are on a run of eight straight wins in all competitions at present, winning 13 of our 14 since the new season begun, and rightly top the table after our fine run of results.

Today we will be hoping to rebuild our four-point lead over Manchester City by claiming all three points on offer, but Southampton may have other ideas.

We understood that Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and Mo Elneny were unavailable to start this afternoon, and while Saka was rated as a doubt, he would be ready, leading us to predict the below starting line-up.

Earlier predicted team:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tomiyasu

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Jesus

And now we can finally see today’s actual line-up to take on the Saints in the next hour, and as you can see we do in fact remain unchanged from last weekend.

🥁 Presenting our team for #SOUARS… 👊 Tomiyasu starts at the back

🧑‍✈️ Odegaard skippers the side

🤙 @gabrieljesus9 leads the line 📻 Follow it LIVE with us 👉 https://t.co/4KJlfKWFh1 pic.twitter.com/eCLp0GP9v1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 23, 2022

It is becoming a little easy to predict our manager’s selection, but as the saying goes, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. When Emile Smith Rowe and Oleksandr Zinchenko finally return to full fitness it will be interesting to see if the pair can break back into the team, but at present, it is likely to be difficult for the midfielder.

