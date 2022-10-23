Confirmed Arsenal Line-up to take on Southampton this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash at the St Mary’s Stadium, where Arsenal will take on Southampton.
The Gunners are on a run of eight straight wins in all competitions at present, winning 13 of our 14 since the new season begun, and rightly top the table after our fine run of results.
Today we will be hoping to rebuild our four-point lead over Manchester City by claiming all three points on offer, but Southampton may have other ideas.
We understood that Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and Mo Elneny were unavailable to start this afternoon, and while Saka was rated as a doubt, he would be ready, leading us to predict the below starting line-up.
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Tomiyasu
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Jesus
And now we can finally see today’s actual line-up to take on the Saints in the next hour, and as you can see we do in fact remain unchanged from last weekend.
🥁 Presenting our team for #SOUARS…
👊 Tomiyasu starts at the back
🧑✈️ Odegaard skippers the side
🤙 @gabrieljesus9 leads the line
📻 Follow it LIVE with us 👉 https://t.co/4KJlfKWFh1 pic.twitter.com/eCLp0GP9v1
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 23, 2022
It is becoming a little easy to predict our manager’s selection, but as the saying goes, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. When Emile Smith Rowe and Oleksandr Zinchenko finally return to full fitness it will be interesting to see if the pair can break back into the team, but at present, it is likely to be difficult for the midfielder.
Patrick
————————————
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Watch Arteta on PSV, Xhaka and Saka and our third 1-0 win in a row!…
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
24 CommentsAdd a Comment
Looking forward to see Tomiyasu’s improvement in the LB position. I think he will be assigned to nullify Joe Aribo’s aerial threat on our left wing
Luckily no injuries and our strongest side out there. No guarantees but we have a good chance. We must hit them hard….early
C’mon Arsenal another 3 points, please! Think Tomiyasu is long overdue a goal for us and have a feeling today might be the day.
Best team available ATM ,another 3 points
COYG
I don’t think Arteta rates Kieran Tierney to fair as he is trying in all positions to fit in “his” players.
I guess the problem is £50mil Ben White who Arteta has been forced to play as he cannot bench Saliba as White has been doing well himself.
Zinchenko’s injury should be an opportunity for KT to gain more game time in his position but I guess playing 4 central defenders in the back has become the Arteta way and is getting us the results and a few clean sheets here and there.
NB::I say 4 central defenders because Tomiyasu developed as central defender.
Have been surprised at Tierney’s struggles to get into to the team, particularly with Zinchenko out. That said White isn’t playing because he cost 50 million. He is playing because he has played the role well just look at our results in that time. It just shows our strength in depth.
Tierney has played regularly for Arteta previously and signed a contract extension under Arteta so there can be no doubt that Tierney is one of Arteta’s players.
Hoping for a win today to continue our fine start to the season. Coyg
Xhaka boom!! 0-1
What a belter that was Xhaka!
Great build up
COYG
Granit Xhaka! Can do no wrong! Great start. What a ball from Ben White as well, it was coming.
Good to see Arteta’s favoured strongest Arsenal starting XI start our Saints Epl match today’s afternoon at St Mary’s Stadium.
And also our bench for the match without ESR, Elneny and Zinchenko is also looking to be a very strong bench for the match
the chances for the trio sidelined with injuries to break back into starting XI team especially Zinchenko and ESR could happen sooner than it is thought iya will when the 2 top quality pair return to full match Fitness and ready to start in the Epl once again. As something will give later in our today’s Saints starting XI that will allow any of the trio to reclaim their starting role in the team.
In our match today against the Saints, I predict a final score-kinetic of 0-3 away win for Arsenal in the match. .
Watching this performance and listening to the fans singing their hearts out you can’t help but feel proud. Been a long long time since we could feel like this. It’s bloody fantastic!
Atrocious decision to book Saka….poor refereeing.
How on Earth??? Var should be allowed to review ridiculous decisions by an incompetent referee
Wasn’t it, can take not having the foul but the yellow was awful.
Then Lyanco hits Jesus twice deliberately and nothing, that was worse than Gabriel against Leeds and that ended with a yellow with many questioning if it should have stayed red.
Getting bloody disgusting now, he isn’t even trying to hide the bias, No pens, fake dive, no red card, fake corner. Everything for Southampton.
Referee having another masterclass vs arsenal, huge bonus incoming after the game.
My word, hope Frank not watching
I wouldnt be surprised if the ref scores for soton ,literally every decision goes against us .
When a man is pulled down in the penalty area (Jesus) surely a penalty, joke if a referee.
It was borderline but wasn’t even looked at. It wasn’t that different to McTominay yesterday and McTominay was actually pushed originally twice so mitigating circumstances for him.
Referee controversy aside it’s 1-0 to the Arsenal! Let’s close out the game and I feel we have more goals in us yet!