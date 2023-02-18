Confirmed Arsenal Line-up to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa

The teams are out for today’s early kick-off, with Arsenal travelling to Aston Villa as we look to return to the top of the Premier League table.
Mikel Arteta hasn’t been one to rotate heavily this term, but he did make two changes ahead of our tie in midweek (one of which was forced). We predicted that White would return today, but a deserved first start for Leandro Trossard wasn’t in our expected line-up.
Do you disagree with any of today’s selection?
Patrick
The player that should be benched at the moment is Nketiah imo, Mattinelli and Trossard can play together alongside Saka.
Martinelli needs rest
Plenty rest even
Nketiah is loosing chances, flopping opportunities BUT Martinelli’s creating nothing – nothing is happening from him
Arteta has really gased him out,
Somehow close to empty
He’s need the rest for a long time
Nkethia worries me, his lack of footballing ability disrupts our free flow attacking play. Good lineup though, let’s get all 3 points. COYG.
Should have left Tomiyasu IMO
Ben White’s been looking out of ideas and slow, let’s get Tomiyasu up to speed
Asides the mistake he was very agile going forward – had a very good shot on target and another that was good also
He needs the trust
It’s great to see White return to the starting line-up and Smith-Rowe ready on the bench. If we can’t score in the first half, maybe Smith-Rowe can play in Odegaard’s position
If we cant score ESR will replace xhaka not odeggard.
Good team, but would have loved to have seen Tierney start as left back.
Come on you gunners let’s get back on track today.
Love you forever.
Missing Tiernay’s speed and ‘crossing’ abilities.
It’s a mistake to leave Nketiah in. He looked as poor as Tomiyasu against Man City. Personally IMHO I would have liked to have seen Martinelli centrally. Seasons ago he looked very dangerous in the middle. Nketiah needs a rest…badly. It’s good to see Leo Trossard starting.
My only disappointments are to see Tierney not in and Nketiah not out,with Martinelli getting some proper service.
Agree with you Ken on Tierney. What does he have to do to get game time.
I still think Nketiah needs the game time even though I am in a minority.
If Nketiah misses headers like he got against Man City, bread and butter for strikers…we are ******. Against Man City, Tomiyasu and Nkketiah were worse than useless. Why hasn’t Nketiah been dropped? We are becoming predictable. Martinelli would cause Aston Villa big problems if he was doing his thing playing centrally.