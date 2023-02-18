Confirmed Arsenal Line-up to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa

The teams are out for today’s early kick-off, with Arsenal travelling to Aston Villa as we look to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t been one to rotate heavily this term, but he did make two changes ahead of our tie in midweek (one of which was forced). We predicted that White would return today, but a deserved first start for Leandro Trossard wasn’t in our expected line-up.

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️ 🔙 White returns in defence

💪 Jorginho x Xhaka in midfield

Do you disagree with any of today’s selection?

Patrick

