Confirmed Arsenal Line-up to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa

The teams are out for today’s early kick-off, with Arsenal travelling to Aston Villa as we look to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t been one to rotate heavily this term, but he did make two changes ahead of our tie in midweek (one of which was forced). We predicted that White would return today, but a deserved first start for Leandro Trossard wasn’t in our expected line-up.

Do you disagree with any of today’s selection?

  1. The player that should be benched at the moment is Nketiah imo, Mattinelli and Trossard can play together alongside Saka.

    1. Martinelli needs rest

      Plenty rest even

      Nketiah is loosing chances, flopping opportunities BUT Martinelli’s creating nothing – nothing is happening from him

      Arteta has really gased him out,
      Somehow close to empty
      He’s need the rest for a long time

  2. Nkethia worries me, his lack of footballing ability disrupts our free flow attacking play. Good lineup though, let’s get all 3 points. COYG.

  3. Should have left Tomiyasu IMO

    Ben White’s been looking out of ideas and slow, let’s get Tomiyasu up to speed

    Asides the mistake he was very agile going forward – had a very good shot on target and another that was good also

    He needs the trust

  4. It’s great to see White return to the starting line-up and Smith-Rowe ready on the bench. If we can’t score in the first half, maybe Smith-Rowe can play in Odegaard’s position

  5. Good team, but would have loved to have seen Tierney start as left back.
    Come on you gunners let’s get back on track today.
    Love you forever.

  6. It’s a mistake to leave Nketiah in. He looked as poor as Tomiyasu against Man City. Personally IMHO I would have liked to have seen Martinelli centrally. Seasons ago he looked very dangerous in the middle. Nketiah needs a rest…badly. It’s good to see Leo Trossard starting.

  8. If Nketiah misses headers like he got against Man City, bread and butter for strikers…we are ******. Against Man City, Tomiyasu and Nkketiah were worse than useless. Why hasn’t Nketiah been dropped? We are becoming predictable. Martinelli would cause Aston Villa big problems if he was doing his thing playing centrally.

