Confirmed Arsenal side to face Fulham – Kiwior starts and Jesus on bench

Following our shock defeat to West Ham last week, was our first reversal of the season at the Emirates, all Arsenal fans will be hoping that this setback will now spur them on to come out fighting again, but actually manage to get the ball in the back of the net this time around.
Considering the consensus on Kai Havertz in his first couple of month, it is good to see that many Arsenal fans seem relieved that he can return to the starting line-up today after his one-game suspension, and hopefully he can get back to his recent scoring exploits after his rest.
As the game against the Hammers was just a few days ago, i would normally expect Arteta to try a little rotation to add a few fresh legs, but the Boss doesn’t seem very keen make many changes.
Well this is the very strong team that Daisy predicted earlier…..
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko
Odegaard – Rice – Havertz
Saka – Jesus – Trossard
And now we can compare her choices to Arteta’s final decision on today’s starting line-up…
Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎
🧱 Kiwior at the back
🔙 Havertz returns from suspension
📞 Nketiah leads the line
Let's end the year strongly, Gunners 👊
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2023
Are you happy with that selection?
Let’s go!!!
Yes, good little shake up of the starting 11.
Jesus dropped after that horror show vs west ham unfortunately that means nketiah starts
Tomi back a good news
Just in time to go off & get injured with Japan.
Just like partey
If Jesus was not going to start, I would have put Havertz up top and started ESR.
Same but lets hope nketiah has a good game though even then he hogs the penalty box limiting the position exterchanging with Martinelli,saka and limits the space havertz has to run into the box.
Yeah, Eddie came on for the 2nd half in the reverse fixture and scored so maybe he’ll have a good game for us.
Good !
Glad to see Tomiyasu on the bench and Arsenal will be ready in set-pieces with Kiwior/ Havertz
oh my, that’s great news.
@Gai Nice Lineup👌 Nkethia can run behind the defence. I guess Arteta wants to be a bit pragmatic in ball possession and get results. Jesus and Zichenko dropped means Arsenal may not necessarily dominate possession but will keep well our defensive shape. I see a win. I hope Matinelli bring his A game
Arteta might want to make counter-attack, because Nketiah is faster than Jesus
4 CB,’S at the back never gonna work no real overlapping with wingers
Well that tactic works for Man City!
At least Zinchenko is not starting again today. Maybe things would’ve been different had Arteta started Kiwior at left back in our last two games.
I’m a bit confident we’ll get a result. Defense not widely exposed at least.
Kiwior’s a solid enough defender, but doesn’t add much else. He’s not really a left back anyway is he, but still an improvement on Zinchenko in this respect.
Arsenal must be bold and take their 3 1 3 3 formation to craven cottage back yard.
———————-Raya
——White———-Saliba———-Maghalse
——————-‘—-Rice
——-Odegaard——-Havertz——Kiwor
—‘–‘-Saka———–Eddie——-Martinelli
But where is the new scapegoat?
Not a sign of Zinchenko. Is he injured?
I think so
I thought that there might have been a bit of drama😏
Need a fast start and put fulham on the back foot. What does Nelson have to do to get a start. Hopefully we get the win but it all depends on which Arsenal turn up
Can Eddie make a claim for the striker position. He has to go out there and impress and keep Jesus on the bench! For Eddie being given the green light ahead of Jesus he has to take this opportunity. I see this as Eddie’s biggest game and I hope he treats it that way! Get out there, play and dare the manager to take you out of the team for the next game!!! COYG
100% correct! This is it, do or do not, there is no try anymore Eddie.
Is Nketia going to score a hatrick today? I predict he will, not because the transfer window is about to open (that would be cynical) but because this is his chance now, today to prove the doubters wrong. If he doesn’t take his chance today in leading the line then I’m afraid that’s going to be it for the lad, time to move on. The amount of chances we created against West Ham tells me if we had a top, top striker, then they would be scoring goals for fun in this side. It was so glaringly obvious against West Ham, we need a top striker. Hell it’s not even about a Giroud 2.0, I’d take Giroud 1.0 back right now in a heartbeat.
Exactly AndyE! He’s heard all the talk about arsenal looking for a new striker. Where does that leave him? This is his last chance Today to stake claim and show that he wants to play for this club or leave because game time for him will become limited! Someone at the game today please tell him he needs to leave everything out in the pitch today!!!!
There’s nothing I’d like to see more, all our academy players such as Eddie, Saka, ESR and Nielson, shining and keeping anyone bought in, on the bench. I hope today is the turning point for Eddie and he motors on to become top class. I’m rooting for him ❤️🤍
Regardless of the set up, Martinelli should be doing a little less track back
Good to see a couple changes in players starting, but we also need to change the stale flat tactics we have seen on rinse and repeat.
A change in approach and how we play is necessary, otherwise just swapping deck chairs on the titanic will not solve the problem.
Hopefully we find some sharpness today, it’s a good opportunity to bounce back and have a performance we can build on for the 2nd half of the season.
Let’s get a real striker in January, and a midfielder if funds allow.
Zinny seems to be injured, OR he would have played. I dont want any of our team injured of course but that he is not playing is something of a relief, IMO.
He is not, never was and never will be a defender in any shape or guise, but despite being used in midfield is STILL our regular left back too and thus a decided weak link.
Reality, which sadly MA seems likely to go on ignoring, when Zinny regains fitness.
Nice save and quick distribution from Raya, to set Martinelli away…
Our buildup is so slow
We are playing really poorly – we have to wake up if we are going to win this.
Why do we look so open, and Zinny not playing
Hope we are better than this. Saka and Nketian are having nothing games, our two centre halves,White and Kiwior are doing nothing as wing backs and I can’t see how in the world Harvertz can be regarded as a betty player than ESR. and just as I’m writing this Fulham have just scored. We need real wingbacks dumbo
Goal for Fulham
Not surprised at all
Arsenal are not in this game. Don’t know what’s going on
Here we go again. Where is the desire to win the ball? This Arsenal side look like a lost and devoid!
Passing without purpose
Oh well another 11 vs 12 again.