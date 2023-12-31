Confirmed Arsenal side to face Fulham – Kiwior starts and Jesus on bench

Following our shock defeat to West Ham last week, was our first reversal of the season at the Emirates, all Arsenal fans will be hoping that this setback will now spur them on to come out fighting again, but actually manage to get the ball in the back of the net this time around.

Considering the consensus on Kai Havertz in his first couple of month, it is good to see that many Arsenal fans seem relieved that he can return to the starting line-up today after his one-game suspension, and hopefully he can get back to his recent scoring exploits after his rest.

As the game against the Hammers was just a few days ago, i would normally expect Arteta to try a little rotation to add a few fresh legs, but the Boss doesn’t seem very keen make many changes.

Well this is the very strong team that Daisy predicted earlier…..

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Trossard

And now we can compare her choices to Arteta’s final decision on today’s starting line-up…

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 🧱 Kiwior at the back

🔙 Havertz returns from suspension

📞 Nketiah leads the line Let's end the year strongly, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/GO6OvALAob — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2023

Are you happy with that selection?

