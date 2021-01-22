Confirmed – Arsenal Sign Experienced International Backup to Bernd Leno

When Mikel Arteta said he was now starting the second phase of Arsenal’s transfer window where he started bringing players in, we didn’t expect to have two new arrivals confirmed so quickly.
This morning we found out that Martin Odegaard will be arriving from Real Madrid, and now Arsenal have officially confirmed that the Brighton keeper Matt Ryan will be coming to the Emirates as the backup to Bernd Leno.
The 28-year-old is a very experienced Australian international and although he has lost his spot to Robert Sanchez at Brighton, it doesn’t mean he has lost his skills.
This is what he told Arsenal.com on his arrival, what Gooners can expect from him: “I’d say on the field it’s probably my reliability as a goalkeeper,”
“I feel like I’m quite consistent with my performances.
“I dedicate every aspect of my life to playing football and trying to win football games for whoever I am representing, be it the club or the national team in Australia. So that willingness to win and to go the extra length to do that is probably the main driving force behind me.
“Off the field, I like to think that I’m just a genuine, easygoing person. I’m pretty laid back and approachable and happy to have a chat with anyone. Like I said, I’m very dedicated towards my sport and very professional and I don’t want any stone unturned in trying to get a win on matchdays when they come on. I give all of myself in order to try to achieve that.”
And what is he looking to achieve while at Arsenal? He continued: “Firstly, to get in here and start the adaption phase and learn the ins and outs, to get more understanding of the playing group and the coaching staff and what’s going to be required of me as a goalkeeper and what they’re looking for and the way of playing, the style of play and all those types of things,”
“I’m ready to develop a great relationship with them and I feel that the quicker and more efficiently I am able to do that, the better chance it’s going to give myself as an individual to contribute at a greater level for the club.
“That’s my focus, to come in here and work hard, push each other and improve as a player and as a person. I have no doubts that I’m in the right environment to do that.”
Well I am sure a lot of Arsenal fans will be relieved that we have brought in a keeper with some experience in case Bernd Leno gets injured again this season, and if he impresses in the Cups, perhaps he will earn a permanent place in the squad…
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
He has played almost every BHA’s PL games in the past 3 seasons. Nice backup IMO.
Yes Yes Yes… It was I,,, David Pohlman in Australia that broke that news an hour ago in another post. No one believed me. It just goes to show. I don’t need to live in the land of Doom and Gloom to get the latest. What’s more,, talk is that Matt Ryan will play in the 4th round of the FA CUP against Southampton. Cheers folks
The goalkeeper situation was my biggest concern. Pleased with this signing as it gives us time to secure a permanent number 2
Have Always like Ryan, good luck to him. But is it a loan or permanent deal.
A signing that makes sense. We need a temp backup. Loan Alex to get regular football.
We can search in summer for a long term GK, hopefully a tall reliable one.
Fits the bill nicely.
That’s Arteta for you. First they sign a back up GK from a relegation threatened French team, now they sign a back up from relegation threatened English team.
I am surprised that he has signed another non-homegrown player. That is us over our limit, obviously if we sign odegaard then we are 2 over the limit. So one would assume that runarsson will not be involved and probably Mustafi?
Matty Ryan may not the tallest goalkeeper in the Premier League. Yet he stands tall. Only a true goalkeeper knows that terminology. Don’t take notice of his playing statistics. A good goalie playing for a weak club. He has kept Brighton in the Premier League for 3 years. He’s been a great servant for Australia. And believe me, Australia are not all that great at football. We don’t rank in the top 100. If it weren’t for Matt Ryan and Tim Cahill, we would never have reached the World Cup consecutively. I don’t believe Australia should deserve such an easy passage to the World Cup. He’s good with the ball at his feet. I hope signing for Arsenal saves his international career. He was to be announced as Australia’s new captain. He will make Lenno work very hard. I could never understand why Matt Ryan settled for Brighton in the first place. He did have European clubs after for his signature a few years ago. I would not be surprised if Mr. Tim Cahill has been in Arteta’s hear over Matty Ryan. Those two are best of friends.
Welcome to Arsenal Matty Ryan 🔴⚪🇦🇺