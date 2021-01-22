Confirmed – Arsenal Sign Experienced International Backup to Bernd Leno

When Mikel Arteta said he was now starting the second phase of Arsenal’s transfer window where he started bringing players in, we didn’t expect to have two new arrivals confirmed so quickly.

This morning we found out that Martin Odegaard will be arriving from Real Madrid, and now Arsenal have officially confirmed that the Brighton keeper Matt Ryan will be coming to the Emirates as the backup to Bernd Leno.

The 28-year-old is a very experienced Australian international and although he has lost his spot to Robert Sanchez at Brighton, it doesn’t mean he has lost his skills.

This is what he told Arsenal.com on his arrival, what Gooners can expect from him: “I’d say on the field it’s probably my reliability as a goalkeeper,”

“I feel like I’m quite consistent with my performances.

“I dedicate every aspect of my life to playing football and trying to win football games for whoever I am representing, be it the club or the national team in Australia. So that willingness to win and to go the extra length to do that is probably the main driving force behind me.

“Off the field, I like to think that I’m just a genuine, easygoing person. I’m pretty laid back and approachable and happy to have a chat with anyone. Like I said, I’m very dedicated towards my sport and very professional and I don’t want any stone unturned in trying to get a win on matchdays when they come on. I give all of myself in order to try to achieve that.”

And what is he looking to achieve while at Arsenal? He continued: “Firstly, to get in here and start the adaption phase and learn the ins and outs, to get more understanding of the playing group and the coaching staff and what’s going to be required of me as a goalkeeper and what they’re looking for and the way of playing, the style of play and all those types of things,”

“I’m ready to develop a great relationship with them and I feel that the quicker and more efficiently I am able to do that, the better chance it’s going to give myself as an individual to contribute at a greater level for the club.

“That’s my focus, to come in here and work hard, push each other and improve as a player and as a person. I have no doubts that I’m in the right environment to do that.”

Well I am sure a lot of Arsenal fans will be relieved that we have brought in a keeper with some experience in case Bernd Leno gets injured again this season, and if he impresses in the Cups, perhaps he will earn a permanent place in the squad…