Confirmed – Arsenal sign Swedish striker from Juventus Women

It has just been revealed that Arsenal Women have officially completed the signing of the hotshot Juventus striker Lina Hurtig in a deal reported to be worth £85,000.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Lina Hurtig ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 18, 2022

Hurtig is only Arsenal’s second signing of the summer. The first was the American goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese earlier this year.

It was fully expected that the Gunners would be bringing in a new striker after Nikta Parris moved to Manchester United a few weeks ago, and Hurtig will be an exciting addition to Jonas Eidervall’s front line.

Eidevall said: “Lina is an excellent forward who will bring power and dynamism to our game.

“She has shone in the Champions League and international tournaments and we are delighted that she will be lining up for Arsenal moving forward.”

Hurtig is pleased to join the Gunners, who are expected to be serious challengers for the WSL this season after finishing just a point behind Chelsea in the last campaign.

Hurtig said on the official website: “It feels so great – I’m very happy to be here,” said Lina. “I’ve always, always wanted to play in England, and I’ve always been interested in English football, so it’s super exciting for me to be here. I know Arsenal are a great club, with great players and lots of quality, so I think I will enjoy it here.”

Wlcome to Arsenal Lina!

Michelle Maxzwell

