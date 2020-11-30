Confirmed – Arsenal sign talented youngster

Arsenal has completed the signing of Reuell Walters from Manchester United.

The 15-year-old only joined the Red Devils last summer after a successful trial with them. He is now changing clubs again, this time he will link up with the Arsenal youth teams.

Manchester Evening News claims that the teenage right-back has previously been on the books of Arsenal’s fierce rivals, Tottenham.

He will be linking up with the Arsenal U16 side, and he becomes the second player with a Tottenham history that has signed for Arsenal recently.

Jonathan Dinzeyi also joined Arsenal after he left Spurs this summer and both of them will hope to break into the Arsenal first team and prove themselves right for switching teams.

Arsenal has some of the best young players in the country, and their youth team is constantly producing players for the senior side.

Mikel Arteta has continued to trust the club’s production line to provide talent for him to consider for the first-team squad.

Walters will hope that he will be able to follow in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka and break into the Arsenal senior team as a youngster.