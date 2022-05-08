Confirmed Arsenal starting line-up to take on Leeds today

Arsenal can build a four-point gap over Tottenham in their race to return to the Champions League should they win today, and as expected, we have made few changes to our starting line-up to take on Leeds.

The Gunners overcame West Ham last weekend with the likes of Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Ben White all absent through injury, and the trio all miss out again today.

The defender was missing from the https://www.arsenal.com/premier-league-training-pictures-leeds-united-london-colney-mikel-arteta which led us to leave him out of our predicted line-up, despite Arteta insisting that he could be in contention to feature when speaking in his pre-match conference.

As you can see, we was just one full-back away from being spot-on.

This team should have more than enough to claim all three points if they can overcome the pressure of what is at stake, but I feel like the home crowd will be able to help us settle and do what is needed this afternoon.

What are your predictions after seeing the Arsenal XI?

