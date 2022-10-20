Confirmed Arsenal starting line v PSV with qualification on the table

Arsenal can seal passage into the next round of the Europa League with a win this evening, but PSV may have other ideas.
The Gunners face their toughest opposition yet as they look to seal qualification to the next round of the competition, but with home advantage you would still expect us to win, even with a much-changed side out.
We predicted that we would see a mix of first-team stars and squad members starting this evening in our predicted team earlier on today, naming the below, and as you can see, we wasn’t too far away.
Early prediction:
Turner
Tomiyasu Holding Saliba Tierney
Lokonga Xhaka
Marquinhos Odegaard Vieira
Nketiah
Introducing our starting XI…
🏴 @KieranTierney1 returns
🇵🇹 Fabio Vieira starts
🇧🇷 @GabrielJesus9 in attack #UEL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/e8A9aIEbYQ
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 20, 2022
This team should have goals in it, and I firmly expect us to clinch the win this evening, and then we can rotate our squad further for the next couple of fixtures.
Patrick
COYG
From this line up it’s clear that MA and company is really taking one game at time without looking at PL table…
Otherwise at the moment PL table so tempting that MA could have easily rest few players from this line up for Southampton…
But they are really taking game at a time and fielded best possible strong line up..
BBC..”Winning helps a lot. I have no complaints. This is an exceptional group that are in a really good moment.
“We are enjoying the moment and we want to get better, but we are on the right path.”..Arteta
This gives the players a lot of confidence
Jesus.
Nketiah. Fabio. Saka.
Xhaka. Lokonga.
Tierney. Gabriel. Holding. Tomiyasu.
Turner.
Let’s go Gunners let’s go yo!
I think Arteta wants to make sure we win the game to make our home supporters happy and to avoid fixture congestion, hence the strong line-up
Unfortunately, Nelson doesn’t get the chance to start
In the immortal words of “Larry the cable guy”…”Git R done”…😁