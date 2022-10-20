Confirmed Arsenal starting line v PSV with qualification on the table

Arsenal can seal passage into the next round of the Europa League with a win this evening, but PSV may have other ideas.

The Gunners face their toughest opposition yet as they look to seal qualification to the next round of the competition, but with home advantage you would still expect us to win, even with a much-changed side out.

We predicted that we would see a mix of first-team stars and squad members starting this evening in our predicted team earlier on today, naming the below, and as you can see, we wasn’t too far away.

Early prediction:

Turner

Tomiyasu Holding Saliba Tierney

Lokonga Xhaka

Marquinhos Odegaard Vieira

Nketiah

This team should have goals in it, and I firmly expect us to clinch the win this evening, and then we can rotate our squad further for the next couple of fixtures.

Patrick